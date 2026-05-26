GameChange Solar Announces Compatibility Between Genius Tracker™ and SUNPURE's Saturn Module Installation System

NORWALK, Conn., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced compatibility between its Genius Tracker™ platform and SUNPURE's Saturn module installation system, supporting increased automation in utility-scale solar construction.

SUNPURE's Saturn Module Fitting Robot

SUNPURE's Saturn system is designed to automate module installation across varying site conditions, including uneven and undulating terrain. The system is capable of installing 600-1,000 modules per day while helping reduce labor intensity and improving installation efficiency on large-scale solar projects.

The compatibility between SUNPURE's Saturn system and GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ platform enables developers and EPCs to integrate automated module installation into tracker-based solar projects more efficiently.

Click here for video: Introducing Saturn Robot for Utility-Scale Solar Projects

"With labor shortages continuing to impact utility-scale solar construction, automation will play an important role in how the industry shifts. Compatibility between tracker systems and automated installation technologies is an important step toward improving execution speed and reducing labor intensity on large-scale projects. SUNPURE has developed a strong solution with the Saturn system, and its compatibility with the Genius Tracker platform reinforces the flexibility of our tracker design across varying project conditions," said Phil Vyhanek, CEO, GameChange Solar.

To date, SUNPURE's Saturn system has supported the installation of more than 2.36 GW of solar capacity globally and is currently available in select international markets. Availability in the United States is expected to begin in Q1 2027.

"GameChange Solar is one of the leading global tracker suppliers and we are pleased to announce compatibility between their Genius Tracker™ platform and SUNPURE's Saturn module installation system. As adoption of automated construction technologies continues to grow, compatibility between installation systems and tracker technologies will play an important role in efficient project execution," said Zoe Hu, CEO, SUNPURE.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 63 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Solar

lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

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