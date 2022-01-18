Game-Based Learning Market worth $29.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Game-Based Learning Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solution and Services), Game Type, Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), End User (Education, Governments, Consumers, and Enterprises) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Game-Based Learning Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period.

Game-based learnings, such as AR VR games, AI-based games, Location-based games, Assessment and Evaluation games, Training, Knowledge and Skill-based games, Language learning games create modules, assessments, quizzes for the subjects of math, physics, chemistry, etc. organizations are using these game-based learning techniques because of ease of learning, problem-solving, time saving, cost-effectiveness, and demand in learning for immediate feedback on performance. This learning platform is used to learn any subject, in any game, in any language, on any device for all ages.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Game-Based Learning Market"

175 – Tables

53 – Figures

202 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146337112

Training, knowledge, and skill-based games segment is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The education sector is using knowledge-based quizzes on computers to analyze the ability of knowledge of each student. Some skill-based games include Ludo, Call Break, Fantasy Cricket, Rummy, Bingo Game; these games have expanded their users in the market. Gambling and skill-based real money gaming are two different ball games. Online skill games can make anyone win real money. Platforms, such as AIO Games, is a trustworthy platform where one gets a chance to play multiple gaming to win cash under one umbrella.

The enterprises segment is adopting game-based learning at the highest rate

There has been an increase in the usage of innovative technologies among individuals with the widespread adoption of internet, digital technology, and cloud. Moreover, organizations are also adopting solution to enhance the productivity of employees. Businesses across all the industry verticals use several solution so that their employees and clients can work and perform better along with improved communication and sharing, among various departments of an organization. Based on enterprises, the Game-Based Learning Market has been segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications, consumer goods and retails and others.

The education segment is expected to hold the largest market share

Game-based learning is an innovative approach that uses computer games which offers educational value using different kinds of software applications to succeed teaching enhancement, assessment, and evaluation of learners. In education, game-based learning is used in the flashcard type games such as duel, simulation game (plantville), interactives (Funbrain), quiz games (kahoot), puzzles (crossword), strategy games (Europa universals), and reality testing games (chemistry VR). The GBL platform is used by educational intuitions, companies, and parents, as a method to turn learning into entertainment.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=146337112

North America to dominate the Game-Based Learning Market in 2021

North America has been an extremely open and competitive market in terms of the adoption of the game-based learning solution across end users. It is the topmost region in adopting based learning solution. It has been extremely responsive toward adopting the latest technological advancements, such as integration technologies with AI, cloud, and mobile technologies within traditional-based learning solution. The major growth driver for this region is the rigorous government standards and regulations framed for various industries.

The Game-Based Learning Market is dominated by companies such as Kahoot (Norway) Frontier Developments (UK), Minecraft (Sweden), Spin Master (Canada), Bublar Group (Sweden), BreakAway games (US), Gamelearn (Spain), Recurrence (US), Schell Games (US), Stratbeans (India), Tangible Play (US), Simulearn (US), Playgen (UK), Raptivity (US), Banzai Labs (US), Cognitive Toybox (US), Fundamentor (India), Idnusgeeks (India), Kuato Studios (UK), Monkimun (US), Smart Lumies (US), G-Cube (India), Hornbill FX (India), Infinite Dreams (Poland), Layup (Sri Lanka), MLevel (US), Quodeck (India), Threatgen (US), Gametize (Singapore), Sweetrush (US), Kidoz, (US) and VR Education Holdings (Ireland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), System (LMS, SIS, TMS), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Advanced Technology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Gamification Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application, End-User (Enterprise-Driven and Consumer-Driven), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/game-based-learning-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/game-based-learning.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets