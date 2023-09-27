Game Based Learning Market size worth USD 62.09 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 21.33% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Game Based Learning Market Size By Offering, By Deployment Type, By Game Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Game Based Learning Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Game Based Learning Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.33% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.09 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Game-Based Learning Market Gains Momentum Amidst Educational Transformation

The global market for game-based learning is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the imperative to enhance student learning outcomes and adapt to the evolving landscape of education. Game-based learning, an active instructional approach harnessing the power of immersive gameplay, is projected to witness substantial expansion, creating new opportunities and challenges for stakeholders in the education and technology sectors.

Game Based Learning Market Drivers

The market for game-based learning is primarily fueled by:

Enhanced Learning Outcomes: Game-based learning is acknowledged for its effectiveness in promoting critical thinking and problem-solving skills, thereby facilitating increased knowledge absorption among students.

Shift to Online Education: The ongoing global pandemic, caused by COVID-19, has compelled educational institutions to swiftly transition to online teaching. Game-based learning offers a dynamic solution to enrich the quality of online education.

Knowledge Retention: Organizations invest significantly in employee training but often face knowledge retention challenges when employees retire or depart. Machine learning integration within game-based training systems addresses this concern, preserving and disseminating institutional knowledge.

Personalized Learning: Game-based learning empowers students to progress at their own pace, fostering personalized learning experiences tailored to individual needs and preferences.

Game Based Learning Market Outlook

The game-based learning market is on a growth trajectory with significant potential, driven by the factors mentioned above. Its outlook includes:

Market Expansion: Anticipated growth across K-12 and higher education segments as well as corporate training environments.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology, including virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), will further enrich game-based learning experiences.

Global Reach: Opportunities for market expansion beyond geographical and social boundaries, catering to the diverse needs of universities and corporations worldwide.

Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities:

Diverse Application Areas: Game-based learning can extend beyond traditional classrooms into healthcare, military training, and professional development sectors.

Innovation: Continuous innovation in content creation, gamification techniques, and learning analytics offers room for growth.

Challenges:

Content Development Costs: The creation of high-quality educational games demands significant investments in content development.

Adoption Barriers: Some educators and institutions may face resistance when integrating game-based learning into existing curricula.

Game Based Learning Market Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the game-based learning market include Kahoot, Frontier Developments, Minecraft, Spin Master, Bublar Group, BreakAway Games, Gamelearn, Recurrence, Schell Games, and Stratbeans. These industry leaders are actively contributing to the growth and evolution of game-based learning solutions.

The game-based learning market is undergoing a transformation, driven by a convergence of educational needs and technological advancements. As the educational landscape continues to evolve, game-based learning stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of effective, engaging, and personalized learning experiences.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Game Based Learning Market into Offering, Deployment Type, Game Type, Application, And Geography.

Game-Based Learning Market, By Offering Solutions Services

Game-Based Learning Market, By Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud-Based

Game-Based Learning Market, By Game Type AR VR Games AI-Based Games Language Learning Games Location-based Games Training, knowledge and Skill-Based Games Assessment and Evaluation Games Others

Game-Based Learning Market, By Application Consumer Government Education Enterprises

Game Based Learning Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



SOURCE Verified Market Research