Gain.pro poised for major global disruption of private companies intelligence market

This additional capital will accelerate the company's current dynamic of more than 100% year-on-year growth, expanding its global coverage of private companies while enabling extra investment in new product functionality. The company has disrupted traditionally manual workflows in private equity and M&A and works closely with leading investors and advisors to future-proof their digital deal sourcing methods.

Gain.pro's mission is to provide investors with faster, more accurate and more critical insight into the world's private companies and their markets. The solution uses automation to remove the tedious work required to collate and analyse data from numerous sources.

Delivering an unparalleled combination of cutting-edge software, data engineering and finance domain expertise, Gain.pro's digital solution enables industry professionals to find, understand and track private companies relevant to them in a way that has been impossible up to now. Customers can find and understand new companies within minutes and ensure their own records are always up-to-date. The platform deploys sourcing technology at scale, but combines this with tech-enabled cutting-edge human research and proprietary intelligence. This culminates into workflow automation for the discovery of new opportunities that is unparalleled by legacy providers and data-scraping based challengers alike. Having rapidly established its reputation for insight and time-saving accuracy, Gain.pro already serves a wide range of blue-chip customers including leading private equity investors, M&A advisors, consultancy firms and law firms.

The injection of new funding has come from a combination of the original group of investors, including a group of leaders in the industry, and the investment arm of a leading European family office plus the Gain.pro founders and management team and employees.

Gain.pro CEO and Co-Founder, Frister Haveman said: "More than ever, investors and advisors require deep private market visibility. Coming from the industry ourselves, we truly needed a better solution. With Gain.pro, we have built the product we would have loved to use ourselves. This funding round is a great signal of trust in our team and strategy, especially because our investors are also avid users of the Gain.pro platform.

Gain.pro CCO and Co-Founder Nicola Ebmeyer adds: "This additional investment allows us to aggressively scale both our coverage universe as well as our commercial and engineering teams. This raise is an important step towards fulfilling our mission to enable every investor and advisor to find, understand and track the companies that matter to them."

About Gain.pro

Gain.pro is on a mission to serve everyone across the globe who wants to find, understand and track sizeable companies.

Our market leading Saas platform combines the best technology, research and user experience to provide our customers with a strong competitive advantage. 1000's of users across major investors such as CVC, Cinven and Bain Capital, M&A Advisors Lazard, Rothschild and Perella Weinberg and consultants McKinsey, Bain and BCG take advantage of our cutting-edge algorithms and local for local research teams to provide them with private company analysis, in-depth reports in niche markets and strategic insights into PE investment behavior - all while giving us an industry leading NPS of >70.

Founded in 2018 by a team with careers in private equity, technology and consulting, we are a fast-growing, remote first scale-up with hubs in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Warsaw.

