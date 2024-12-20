GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, GAC Group announced its new flying car brand, GOVY, and debuted its first composite-wing flying car, GOVY AirJet, at the brand's launch and product unveiling event. This milestone marks GAC's significant entry into low-altitude mobility, solidifying its position as a leader in creating integrated aerial transportation systems.

GAC Unveils GOVY AirJet: Pioneering the Future of Low-Altitude Mobility

GOVY's mission encompasses the research, production, sales, and services of flying cars and related ecosystem products. The brand leverages GAC's extensive automotive expertise alongside cutting-edge in-house technology and intelligent operation platforms to provide systematic solutions that redefine urban and intercity mobility.

Innovation at the Core

GOVY AirJet, a composite-wing flying car, combines the advantages of fixed-wing efficiency and the vertical takeoff flexibility of multi-rotor systems. Designed with over 90% carbon fiber composite materials, its lightweight structure ensures durability and high performance. Powered by GAC's proprietary high-efficiency electric drive system, the AirJet achieves a top speed of 250 km/h and a range of over 200 km, with rapid recharging in just 30 minutes. Future models may extend ranges to 400 km with solid-state battery technology.

The AirJet boasts a luxury cabin with a "1+1+X" seating layout, seamless autonomous flight operations, and a "PIXEL GALAXY" starlight roof that immerses passengers in a cosmic travel experience. Cutting-edge safety features, such as redundant power and control systems, real-time monitoring, and obstacle detection, ensure a secure journey.

Robo-AirTaxi Ecosystem

GAC also revealed plans for its Robo-AirTaxi system, integrating ground and aerial transport to offer end-to-end smart mobility solutions. Short-distance urban commutes within 20 km will utilize multi-rotor GOVY AirCar, while mid-range travel up to 200 km will rely on the AirJet. The system aims to create a "40-minute Greater Bay Area life circle," enabling seamless intercity connections and reducing transit times and costs.

By 2025, GAC aims to achieve airworthiness certification for its flying cars, establish production lines, and begin pre-orders, advancing the commercialization of low-altitude mobility. GOVY reflects GAC's commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of urban aerial transportation, and redefining travel experiences with efficient and intelligent solutions. With plans for demonstration operations in 2-3 Greater Bay Area cities by 2027, GAC is poised to transform urban mobility through groundbreaking technologies, paving the way for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585896/GOVY_AirJet.mp4