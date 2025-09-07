GAC Teams Up with SKAI ISYOURGOD for "Tyrannosaurus" Remix of Blueprint Supreme, AION V Breaks the Beat!

07 Sep, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC joined hands with world-renowned rapper SKAI ISYOURGOD—famed for his viral hits Grand Plans and Fortune All Around—along with the highly popular Buqicrew, celebrated for their unique dance style, to create a special "Tyrannosaurus" edition of Grand Plans for its new hardcore intelligent-driving SUV, the AION V. This three-way collaboration not only allows the AION V to capture the attention of younger audiences in a more boundary-breaking way, but also gives social media users a deeper and more memorable impression of the AION V through a playful and culturally relevant approach.

