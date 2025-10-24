GAC Supplies Official Fleet and 24/7 Support for the 15th National Games in Hong Kong and Macao

HONG KONG and MACAO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The official vehicle handover ceremonies for the Hong Kong and Macao events of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 9th National Special Olympic Games, the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the "15th National Games"), were successfully held on October 15 and October 22 respectively. The 15th National Games are jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao for the first time. Representing not only the highest level and largest comprehensive sports event in China, they also serve as a grand occasion to "demonstrate institutional strengths, showcase the character of the Bay Area, and highlight Lingnan culture." As the exclusive official automotive partner of the 15th National Games, GAC is leveraging its innovative capabilities in automotive technology to provide comprehensive, high-quality vehicle support services for the events across the three regions.

Image

With its extensive experience in right‑hand‑drive manufacturing, GAC delivered a total of 365 customized right‑hand‑drive vehicles for the Hong Kong and Macao divisions. The fleet includes 90 intelligent electric MPVs, the E9 PHEVs, and 180 luxury electric SUVs, the HYPTEC HT, for Hong Kong, along with 95 E9 PHEVs for Macao.

To meet the complex 24/7 high-intensity operational demands of the 15th National Games, GAC has adhered to its "Customer First, Service First" philosophy. Drawing on its mature service network and extensive event-support experience, GAC has built a comprehensive "zero errors, zero breakdowns, and zero concerns" service system for the Macao division, featuring around-the-clock operations and emergency response mechanisms. Through the establishment of an Intelligent Mobility Service Center, systematic driver training, and the rollout of the "GAC One-Code Service", GAC ensures safe, efficient, and reliable transportation services, supporting the smooth operation of the 15th National Games.

Leveraging this partnership as an opportunity, GAC will continue to uphold its "In Local, For Local" commitment to local development in Hong Kong and Macao, becoming a premium-quality, high-tech, and reliable partner for the consumers. As a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility for a better life, GAC will take this collaboration as a new starting point to deeply integrate its technological strengths with the innovation-driven spirit of the National Games. At the same time, GAC will join hands with the 15th National Games to contribute to the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the"Automotive Power" strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804446/Image.jpg