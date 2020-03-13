GAC MOTOR Provides Luxury SUV GS8 on Special Offer for Russian Consumers

The GS8 is the automaker's debut vehicle in Russia, and comes following the vehicle's resounding popularity in other regions. Available both in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the SUV houses power and performance in a spacious, sleek design, and comes equipped with GAC MOTOR's second-generation 320T engine and third-generation Aisin 6-speed AMT. Priced starting from 1,898,000 rubles for the front-wheel drive version, the entry-level GS8 boasts unbeatable value for money -- offering a reliable and comfortable urban driving experience.

"With the launch of the GS8, we are thrilled to be able to provide Russian consumers with better choice for their mobility needs. The front-wheel drive GS8 combines performance, style and comfort at an outstanding price point, making it the ideal vehicle for urban families," said Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC Motor International Sales Company.

Bold and avant-garde, the GS8's robust exterior features sharp body lines and straight waist lines. In contrast to its tough exterior, the spacious, light-filled interior seamlessly blends quality and luxury with inlaid gold trims, premium suede microfiber fabric and an oversized panoramic sunroof.

For families needing more space, the adjustable third-row seats can be completely lowered down to create additional storage space in the trunk. Meanwhile, GAC MOTOR has also integrated seat, steering wheel and front windshield heating in Russian GS8 models to deliver a more comfortable driving experience for the harsh and cold climate.

Backed by the rich production experience cultivated for years and long-term strong partnerships with Japanese auto brands of its parent company GAC Group, along with a global R&D network and the world's top suppliers, GAC MOTOR offers best-in-class design and manufacturing for Russian consumers.

In honor of GS8 launch, GAC MOTOR has announced a range of exclusive offers for GS8 owners in Russia. All GS8 owners enjoy a five-year or 150,000km warranty, along with one year of free roadside assistance service. In addition, the first 200 GS8 owners across the country will receive three years of free roadside assistance service, three years of free maintenance and free winter tires. And, while Russia increased scrappage fee at the beginning of 2020, GAC MOTOR will not increase prices on the GS8 until March 31, 2020.

Further to exclusive special offerings, GAC MOTOR will conduct several official roadshows to deepen product understanding for Russian consumers. Over March and April, GAC MOTOR plans to exhibit the GS8 in major shopping malls in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Vladimir, and is exploring options to open a new store in Saratov. These initiatives are the latest in GAC MOTOR's ongoing Russian market development plan, which will see the automaker releasing new models and forging new partnerships in Russia throughout the year. GAC MOTOR will also continue participation in the Russian Association of Auto Dealers (ROAD) annual meeting held in Moscow.

