GAC MOTOR at the Jeddah Auto Show 2021

The show is a window into the immediate and more distant future of transport. It also provides targeted and highly effective reach to qualified buyers. In 2019, GAC MOTOR gained more than 4,500 leads from the show and recorded a bumper month of sales immediately following the event.

Show-stopping Vehicles

This year, GAC MOTOR brought 7 cars to the event to display in front of thousands of visitors, including the GS5, All New GS4 and All New GA6, GN8 Master Edition, GA8 and GS8, as well as the attention grabbing EMPOW.

The EMPOW's sleek, sporty lines and powerful presence was a draw for many visitors taking photos, generating a huge amount of interest and potential purchase leads.

GAC MOTOR's cars have met with particular acclaim in the Middle East this year, with the GA6 winning "Best Mid-Size Sedan 2021" and the GS5 winning "Best Design Mid-Size SUV 2021."

Powerful Online Platforms

The booth was also visited by various celebrities, resulting in a strong boost to GAC MOTOR's brand image and brand power in the region.

Day 1 for example saw visits from online influencers Ahmend AlShehri, Hasan Kutbi and several others, who came only to see and review GAC MOTOR.

Day 2 was even more exciting, with the famous Saudi Arabian singer Zena Emad coming to take pictures with the GS4. Her Instagram followers number 1.4m, a fantastic platform for the growth of the GAC MOTOR brand.

A Bright Future in the Middle East

Visits from so many important influencers and opinion leaders in Saudi Arabia are demonstrative of GAC MOTOR's overall growth trend in the region.

The Saudi Arabian market makes up a large portion of GAC MOTOR's international sales volume, with thousands of models on the road and no signs of slowing down.

Looking to the future, GAC MOTOR is excited to continue to provide ever more advanced Chinese craftsmanship and innovative technology to our valued buyers in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East region.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707732/GAC_MOTOR_video.mp4

SOURCE GAC MOTOR