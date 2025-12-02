GAC_launches_AION_V_in_Greece

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GAC officially launched its electric SUV, the AION V, in Greece. After Finland, Poland and Portugal, Greece is the fourth European market to welcome GAC vehicles. This step increases the footprint of high-quality electric vehicles in the Southern region and supports GAC's mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across Europe and actively contribute to the region's climate goals.

AION V

Designed to meet Greece's priorities for sustainability, safety, and spaciousness, AION V offers compelling advantages in technology and user experience. AION V has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, has a WLTP range of 510 kilometers and charges with a rate of just 24 minutes from 10% to 80%. Addressing long-term reliability, the model offers an 8-year/160,000 kilometer vehicle warranty, alongside an 8-year/200,000 kilometer battery warranty—reassuring customers about durability and reducing ownership costs. Together with Greece's growing charger network, AION V ensures range anxiety is something of the past.

Sales and service network

AION V's entry in Greece is pivotal to GAC's pan-European strategy, which accelerated following the signing of a global partnership agreement with Inchcape at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. This alliance leverages Inchcape's mature sales and service network together with GAC's advanced technology.

European development

Since debuting its "European Market Plan" at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC has designated Europe as a strategic core market, entering Poland, Portugal, and Finland in rapid succession. GAC aims for full coverage throughout Europe by 2028, supported by ongoing efforts in channel development, service system enhancement, and industrial chain integration.

About GAC Group

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Guangzhou, GAC Group has been on the Fortune Global 500 for 13 consecutive years. With comprehensive R&D and manufacturing, and brands including GAC, AION and HYPTEC, GAC is dedicated to intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility.

For further information about GAC Group, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/ or follow us on social.

For press inquiries

