GAC Group Named Official Vehicle Partner at 7th BRICS Media & Think Tank Forum

News provided by

Xinhuanet

23 Jul, 2025, 09:51 GMT

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 16. GAC Group, a leading Chinese automaker, served as the official vehicle partner of the event, providing transportation support and showcasing its latest models on site.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736684/image_5004149_11203483.jpg

GAC Group's vehicle on display at the forum on July 16.

