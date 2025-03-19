GABV Launches the GABV Academic Network to Advance Research in Values-Based Banking

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a global network of the most progressive and inclusive banks in the world, has announced the launch of the GABV Academic Network at the Values-Based Finance Conference 2025 at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (Netherlands). The initiative was introduced alongside members of the Steering Committee, which includes representatives from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, UPF Barcelona School of Management (Spain) and the University of Hamburg (Germany).

The GABV Academic Network is a collaborative initiative designed to bridge academia and values-based banking. This global platform will engage scholars, researchers, and academic institutions in advancing research, teaching, knowledge transfer and advocacy in values-based banking and related fields.

By prioritising people and the planet alongside profit, values-based banking offers a sustainable, fair and inclusive financial model. Through this network, the GABV aims to raise awareness within the academic community, integrate values-based banking into academic curricula, and support research that explores the financial and societal benefits of this model.

Tytti Kaasinen, Head of Impact and Research at the GABV: "The launch of the GABV Academic Network marks a significant step in deepening the knowledge of values-based banking. By bringing together researchers, scholars, and financial practitioners, we aim to foster critical research, drive innovation, and shape the future of finance towards a more sustainable and inclusive approach to finance. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that values-based banking is not only recognised as a viable alternative but also as a leading model for a fairer financial system."

A Global Platform for Research and Collaboration

The GABV Academic Network is open to doctoral-level scholars, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty members worldwide who focus on ethical and values-driven banking, sustainable finance, and related fields. Members will have the opportunity to:

Connect with GABV banks and access aggregated Scorecard data, based on the six Principles of Values-Based Banking, for research.

Engage in collaborative research with leading scholars in the field.

Contribute to discussions shaping the future of ethical finance.

Gain real-world impact by collaborating with financial practitioners and policymakers.

Explore funding opportunities through research consortia and grant applications.

Making the Business Case of Values-Based Banks

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) publishes research, case studies and reports to reinforce and explore the business case for the growing values-based banking practice. On many occasions, it collaborates with academic institutions and like-minded organisations. Relevant research includes:

Finance for War. Finance for Peace report (2024): This report examines the exposure of the financial industry to the production of, and trade in, arms used in large-scale conflicts around the world, in comparison with the strict exclusion criteria from values-based banks.

Best Practices for Sustainable Market Transformation in the Financial Sector (2023). In collaboration with the Nyenrode Business University ( Netherlands ). This report outlines nine core features of regular banks versus values-based banks, highlighting the opportunities to build on these locally proven initiatives.

). This report outlines nine core features of regular banks versus values-based banks, highlighting the opportunities to build on these locally proven initiatives. Perspectives on Responsible Banking in Spain 2023. The purpose of this study by UPF Barcelona School of Management is to carry out a comprehensive analysis of how Spanish banks that have signed up to the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB) are implementing the six principles that define banking with values.

Steering Committee

The GABV Academic Network is supported by a Steering Committee of leading academics:

Dr. Marcos Eguiguren Huerta (UPF Barcelona School of Management) – Associate Provost and Secretary General. Director International Centre in Sustainable Finance.

Dr. Brigitte Bernard-Rau (University of Hamburg ) – Senior Researcher, a specialist in sustainable finance, ESG performance, and impact investing.

(University of ) – Senior Researcher, a specialist in sustainable finance, ESG performance, and impact investing. Dr. Frank Jan de Graaf ( Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences ) – Professor of Corporate Governance & Leadership.

Academics interested in joining the network can learn more and register their interest.

About the GABV

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) represents a movement of independent banks and credit unions with a shared mission to put finance at the service of people and the planet. Founded in 2009, the GABV comprises 70 financial institutions operating in over 45 countries across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, North America and Europe. It serves more than 50 million customers collectively, holds over USD 265 billion of combined assets under management and employs 145,000 co-workers.

