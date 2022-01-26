GaAs Photodiode Market to Gain Revenues from Extensive Uptake in Optical Communications; Market Valuation to Exceed US$ 102.47 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

- R&D in high-speed and high-responsivity GaAs PIN photodiodes to offer vast revenue gains; utilization in fiber communications to propel sales

- Asia Pacific to offer abundant opportunities to semiconductor companies; focus on designing cost-effective GaAs photodiodes presenting incremental avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GaAs photodiode arrays have risen in use for high-speed fiber receiver and numerous monitoring applications such as DWDM monitors. The demand for optical fiber instruments with higher data transmission capacity has been driving design advancements in GaAs photodiodes. The global valuation of the market is projected to advance at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021–2031.

Semiconductor device manufacturers are witnessing a new avenue on the back of need for cost-effective photodiodes for optical telecommunication, note analysts in an in-depth TMR study on the GaAs photodiode market. In particular, they are keen on adopting methods that prevent static electricity generation in opto-semiconductors.

Advancements in chip packaging for active optical cable (AOC) receiver have led to customization of chip dimension, notably to meet the requirements of multi-mode optical fiber, thus expanding the sales avenue in the GaAs photodiode market. Key end-use industries are IT & telecommunication, industrial, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Key Findings of GaAs Photodiode Market Study

Demand for GaAs PIN Photodiodes in Optical Telecommunications: Advanced GaAs photodiodes are widely used in high-speed optical telecommunications, gigabit Ethernet, and fiber channels. High-speed photodetectors have especially grown in applications in broadband access networks with Terabyte capacity, thereby propelling the sales revenue for companies in the GaAs photodiode market.

The adoption of high speed and high responsivity GaAs PIN photodiodes has opened a new avenue, concurs analysts in an in-depth TMR study. End users benefit from a stable and sensitive response GaAs PIN photodiodes. The use of GaAs photodiodes in parallel optical interconnects (POI) applications is bolstering the revenue generation, finds an in-depth study on the GaAs photodiode market.

GaAs Photodiode Market: Key Drivers

The growing use cases of 5G in wireless communications is a key driver for R&D in high-speed communication systems diodes, assert analysts evaluating the drivers of the GaAs photodiode market.

Spending by technology companies in hyperscale data centers is boosting the commercialization prospects for high-end optical materials and opto-semiconductors.

Benefits such as low leakage current and increased radiation resistance are boosting the preference of GaAs over other wide bandgap materials have made GaAs photodiodes useful in X-ray and electron (beta particle) spectroscopy.

GaAs Photodiode Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of the global GaAs photodiodes market in 2020. The growing demand for high-speed data transmission (HDT) for industrial automation has cemented the revenue potential of the regional market.

held a major share of the global GaAs photodiodes market in 2020. The growing demand for high-speed data transmission (HDT) for industrial automation has cemented the revenue potential of the regional market. Semiconductor companies in China , Japan , and South Korea are witnessing massive lucrative opportunities in order to meet thriving demand for photodiodes in telecommunication and consumer electronics industries.

Global GaAs Photodiode Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market are II-VI Incorporated, Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, Electro-Optics Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., AMS Technologies AG, and Albis Optoelectronics AG.

Global GaAs Photodiode Market: Segmentation

GaAs Photodiode Market, by Active Area Size

Less than 70 µm

70 µm – 100 µm

Above 100 µm

GaAs Photodiode Market, by Application

Optical Detectors

Laser Detectors

Communication Devices

Others (Televisions, Smoke Detectors, etc.)

GaAs Photodiode Market, by End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, etc.)

GaAs Photodiode Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

