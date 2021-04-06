G7 Strategy Group Uses Bright Pattern Contact Center Software to Automate Outbound Campaigns Resulting in a 1000% Increase in Calls Made

G7 Strategy Group improves the efficiency of outbound campaigns reaching over 2 million constituents in record time for the 2020 census

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , helps a long-term customer reach over 2 million Los Angeles constituents in a recent census-related outbound dialing campaign. G7 Strategy Group has used Bright Pattern's predictive dialer for non-profit, government, and political campaigns for over 7 years, but they faced unique challenges when they were tasked with communicating census information to the Los Angeles community in the midst of a global pandemic. Traditional census campaigns consist of volunteers going door-to-door to notify citizens of the upcoming census. Due to the pandemic, in-person efforts were drastically reduced and government officials needed a quick and efficient way to reach constituents. Using Bright Pattern's predictive dialer G7 Strategy Group was able to reach all of the constituents in record time.

Read Full Success Story

Prior to working with Bright Pattern, G7 Strategy Group was charged based on the max number of agents used in any given year. Due to the company's seasonality, this resulted in months where they were charged very high rates for their amount of usage. With Bright Pattern, they are able to scale up and down to fit their needs and have seen cost savings of 60%.

In addition to cost savings, Bright Pattern's cloud software allowed G7 Strategy Group to power a fully remote workforce, cut average handle time in half, and make ten times as many calls. "Bright Pattern's predictive dialing has really helped us process all of the calls to constituents," said Gerardo Guzman, President of G7 Strategy Group. "Very few of my colleagues can do as many phone calls in a day and be able to get constituents on the phone as quickly as G7 can with Bright Pattern."

With Bright Pattern's intuitive agent desktop, G7 Strategy Group was able to train agents in a fraction of the time, allowing them to focus on their core competencies and train agents on the government and political programs. "Training agents is super simple with Bright Pattern's intuitive platform," said Guzman. "I hate it when technology hinders the process of having a human interaction. Technology needs to be effortless for a great conversation to happen."

In the future, G7 Strategy Group is looking to implement Bright Pattern's built-in CRM and outbound text messaging capabilities as part of an omnichannel strategy during their outbound campaigns. "I know that Bright Pattern is extremely powerful with even the most basic outbound dialing functionality, and I'm excited to see what more Bright Pattern can do for me," continued Guzman.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

