G3 Global Services Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in the Travel Document Industry

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 Global Services, part of the Expedited Travel family of brands and a leading provider of expedited visa and passport solutions, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary of delivering exceptional services to clients in the travel document industry. Since its founding in 1994, G3 Global Services has been dedicated to streamlining the visa and passport application process, ensuring hassle-free travel experiences for individuals and Fortune 1000 businesses alike.

Over the past three decades, G3 Global Services has built a reputation for its commitment to customer satisfaction, expert knowledge, and attention to detail. The company has continuously adapted to the evolving travel industry and regulatory changes, while maintaining its core values of integrity, efficiency, and reliability.

During its 30 years of operation, G3 has successfully assisted hundreds of thousands of travelers with their visa and passport needs. Whether it is securing tourist visas, business visas, expedited passports, or providing travel document services, G3 Global Services has consistently paired tailored solutions with fully managed offerings to meet the unique requirements of each client.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone in our company's history," said Mosie Miller, Chief Executive Officer for Expedited Travel. "Our dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences has been the driving force behind our success. We are grateful to our loyal clients and partners who have supported us throughout these 30 years."

G3 Global Services prides itself on its team of highly trained visa and passport experts who possess extensive knowledge of international travel requirements and processes. Their expertise, cutting-edge technology, and fully managed service offerings allow G3 to streamline the application process, reduce turnaround times, and ensure accurate and efficient document processing for a seamless customer experience.

For more information about G3 Global Services and its range of visa and passport solutions, please visit contact Tim Reckard, Vice President of Sales, at 202-600-3827 or tim.reckard@g3visas.com.

About G3 Global Services:

G3 Global Services is a leading provider of expedited visa and passport solutions with over 30 years of industry experience. The company is committed to simplifying the visa and passport application process, offering tailored services, and ensuring exceptional customer experiences. With a team of experts and innovative technology, G3 Global Services has helped countless individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of international travel. For more information, visit www.g3visas.com.

About Expedited Travel:

As a leader in the travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, and govWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel document industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, passport photos, and more. Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience with government services by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate the application process. For more information, please visit www.ExpeditedTravel.com.

Press Contact:

Michael Orzechowski

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Brand Marketing

Expedited Travel

561-337-1010

mikeo@expeditedtravel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334169/G3_30th_Full_Logo_Logo.jpg