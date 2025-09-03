G-Mana and VisualOn Launch Interactive SSAI for OTT & CTV, Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities

The new solution supports overlays, L-shapes, picture-in-picture, underlays, and sponsorships—stitched server-side for a smooth, buffer-free experience—while G-Mana Ad Solutions optimizes fill, pricing, and yield across direct and programmatic demand.

"Interactive SSAI turns passive ad breaks into two-way, screen-native experiences—without compromising stream quality," said Eran Yahalomi, CEO, G-Mana. "Together with VisualOn, we've made it turnkey for broadcasters, sports streamers, and FAST operators to grow revenue, improve viewer experience, and gain real-time transparency—all in one workflow."

"Publishers want interactivity without trade-offs," said Yang Cai, CEO and President, VisualOn. "Our integration with G-Mana's SSAI gives customers a single, scalable pathway to deploy interactive ad formats at the quality levels audiences expect from premium streaming."

How It Works

Player-ready by VisualOn: VisualOn's Adflow playback integration ensures accurate ad signaling, interactivity, and measurement on the client—so interactive formats render consistently across target devices.

VisualOn's Adflow playback integration ensures accurate ad signaling, interactivity, and measurement on the client—so interactive formats render consistently across target devices. Seamless SSAI by G-Mana: G-Mana detects ad markers, transcodes creative, fetches demand in real time, and stitches ads into HLS/DASH manifests—maintaining broadcast-quality delivery and rule compliance.

G-Mana detects ad markers, transcodes creative, fetches demand in real time, and stitches ads into HLS/DASH manifests—maintaining broadcast-quality delivery and rule compliance. Monetization by G-Mana Ad Solutions: The G-Mana Ad Solutions unit orchestrates business rules, sponsorships, and programmatic demand to maximize eCPM and ad break monetization while honoring brand safety, targeting, and frequency goals.

What Customers Get

Revenue lift: High-impact formats and smarter break management to capture incremental ARPU from existing inventory.

High-impact formats and smarter break management to capture incremental ARPU from existing inventory. Viewer-first delivery: Server-stitched ads preserve stream continuity; interactive layers align with content to sustain engagement

Server-stitched ads preserve stream continuity; interactive layers align with content to sustain engagement Transparency & control: Real-time analytics illuminate ad performance and viewer behavior across SSAI and player events.

Real-time analytics illuminate ad performance and viewer behavior across SSAI and player events. Faster time to value: Streamlined deployment—no player rewrites or SDK sprawl; cloud-driven workflows minimize integration burden.

Built for Today's OTT Realities

The joint solution addresses industry pain points—transparency gaps, complex deployments, limited ad format variety, and suboptimal break management—by unifying SSAI, interactive formats, and monetization. It's designed for traditional broadcasters, FAST channels, live sports and events, operators/telcos, OTT platforms, and OTT tech integrators.

Availability

The G-Mana × VisualOn interactive SSAI solution is available today for select partners, with broader availability rolling out this quarter. To request a demo or integration guide, contact info@g-mana.com. Visit VisualOn at IBC booth 5.A55 for a hands-on demo of the interactive SSAI solution.

About G-Mana

G-Mana is an ad-tech innovator for OTT. The company's next-generation SSAI platform delivers targeted, data-driven ad experiences with marker detection, ad fetching, and manifest manipulation—backed by comprehensive analytics for transparency and control. G-Mana's Ad Suite includes high-impact, interactive formats, while G-Mana Ad Solutions provides flexible monetization spanning CPM-based impression fulfillment, sponsorship licenses, customized pricing, and revenue-sharing—with no integration fee.

About VisualOn

VisualOn is a video technology company focused on premium playback experiences across devices and platforms. VisualOn's player-side integrations and enhancement technologies help service providers deliver reliable, feature-rich streaming at scale. Learn more at www.visualon.com

