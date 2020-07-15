G-Core Labs Launched Meet, a Universal Video Call Service for Businesses With Free Tariffs

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, launched Meet, a universal video call service for businesses based on WebRTC technology. The solution can be easily integrated into the customer's infrastructure and allows to organize video calls with clients without installing separate applications through any browsers and devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Meet also provides everyone with an opportunity to hold free and unlimited video conferences and webinars that can be launched in a few clicks.

The service is available via the link https://meet.gcorelabs.com.

The solution is suitable for any business that uses video calls for sales or support, as well as a tool for office video meetings. Meet will be useful for online retailers, banks and insurance companies, real estate agencies, tour operators, auto dealers, and small and medium-sized businesses of various profiles, allowing to consult clients one-on-one. For a call center operator or manager, it's enough to send the created link to a client – and he'll be able to start a video call in one click from any device.

"We position Meet as a universal tool for organizing video calls and consultations, which can be easily integrated into any customer's business infrastructure, whether it is a website or a mobile app, and allows to significantly improve the customer experience and increase sales," comments Alexey Petrovskikh, head of media platforms at G-Core Labs. "The solution is a kind of construction kit that allows you to configure the video call service to satisfy specific needs of a particular business. Meet can be provided as an SaaS service or installed on the client's servers, if required by a security department."

In addition, Meet provides the opportunity to quickly organize completely free and unlimited video calls and meetings for 15 participants, as well as webinars for 100 viewers. Video calls and meetings can be created in the format of private meeting rooms secured with PIN code. Meet also has functions of sharing a screen in high resolution and interacting with participants via chat. You don't need to register to participate in a video call.

A range of the largest retailers, telecom operators, and online education platforms in Europe, Russia, and the CIS have already become users of Meet.

