G Camp's Taiwan Startups Shine at Europe's Web Summit, Supporting their Expansion into European and International Markets

During the event, Taiwanese startups made a strong impression, with two startup teams, including AiSeed and Turing Space, participating in Web Summit's PITCH startup competition. These Taiwan teams stood out against over 1,500 global competitors to rank in the top 105, with one startup-Jmem Tek receiving special recognition on the international Startup Showcases stage. Package+ had its elevator pitch video displayed across screens on various stages and throughout the venue at Web Summit, capturing attention and showcasing their innovation. Taiwan's startups showcased their strength, earning praise from judges and attracting the attention of potential investors, with Megasense successfully securing over 2 million USD in potential funding. Additionally, Frontier.cool caught the eye of key officials and are expected to subsequently secure valuable commercial partnerships with 2 international fashion groups.

Since 2018, G Camp has been organizing the "Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp," recruiting promising startups from across Taiwan. Through comprehensive, hands-on training led by experienced mentors from Silicon Valley, startups receive support in areas like fundraising and negotiation techniques, as well as international market connections. To date, G Camp has helped over 100 startups break into international markets.

Now in its eighth cohort, G Camp selected eight outstanding startups this August to represent Taiwan at Web Summit: AiSeed Tech, Coherence Bio, Frontier.cool Inc., Jmem Tek, Megasense Technology Corp., Package+, Strong & Wise Material Tech Company, and Turing Space. These companies highlighted Taiwan's advanced capabilities in both software and hardware, making a strong pitch for opportunities on the global stage.

For the first time, this year's participation also included Taiwanese startup representatives joining a Masterclass panel moderated by TechCrunch's Asia startups reporter, Kate Park. AI-focused startups AiSeed Tech, Jmem Tek, and Turing Space took to the stage to discuss development trends within Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem and AI's applications across diverse industries, demonstrating Taiwan's leadership in these critical sectors. Through this premier international platform, Taiwan's technology startups showcased their competitiveness, enhanced their global visibility, and paved the way for future international collaborations and opportunities.

Web Summit: Europe's Most Iconic Tech Event

Web Summit is widely regarded as Europe's most influential innovation and technology conference, drawing global attention from the tech, internet, and startup communities. This year's summit featured renowned companies such as IBM and DELL, alongside 3,050 startups from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge technologies. With over 71,528 attendees from 153 countries, including more than 1,000 investors and 2,005 media outlets like CNN and BBC, the event offered immense international business opportunities, positioning Taiwan's startups to tap into multimillion-dollar global markets.

Expanding Global Networks and Unlocking New Business Opportunities

A key focus of this mission to Europe was to help Taiwanese startups connect with European and global resources and networks. G Camp has long been committed to fostering connections within Europe's startup ecosystem. In addition to hosting international startup showcases with Portugal's Startup Lisboa and organizing business networking sessions with the Portuguese Industrial Association (AIP), G Camp also collaborated with the global startup platform Canopy Community to host a Demo Night. Coherence Biotech represented Taiwan, engaging with the audience to gather valuable market insights from various countries. This event attracted more than 500 leading venture capital funds, angel investors, investors, corporate representatives, media partners, and startups from various countries. Subsequently, Strong & Wise Material Tech Company secured over US$10 million in potential business opportunities.

This year's mission also included a visit to Spain, where Taiwanese startups connected with key local players in the innovation space. The delegation visited the La Nave Madrid Incubation Center, PATIO Innovation & Startup Campus, which belongs to the Madrid Regional Government Digital Office. They also met with Wayra Telefónica, the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Telefónica, and the Las Rozas Innova Incubation Center, forming vital business connections with Spanish startups and investors. The Taiwan Pitching Day event, co-hosted with the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Spain, brought together local companies to engage with Taiwanese startups, facilitating networking opportunities for bilateral cooperation and market expansion.

Building a Global Future for Taiwanese Startups

Amid fierce global competition, Taiwan's startups stand out for their vibrant, innovative edge in the technology space. By leading eight promising startups to Web Summit in Portugal, G Camp helped create potential business opportunities worth millions of dollars. Startups play a critical role not only in driving industrial transformation but also are a key indicator of Taiwan's global market influence. G Camp remains dedicated to nurturing Taiwan's startups, continuing to invest resources to build a sustainable brand for Taiwan's startup ecosystem. With a focus on fostering regular international exchange and partnerships, G Camp is systematically driving Taiwan's startups towards global success, ensuring they thrive and blossom in international markets.

