FXT Token Price Escalated by 1,500% in First Half of May: Positioned Itself as a Promising Project

FXT tokens are Ethereum-based tokens created to serve as a digital currency for different payments and trading. Powered by disruptive blockchain technology, FXT tokens can potentially drive more transparent, secure, expedited, and cost-efficient transactions. In addition, FXT tokens are the only tokens for the Forex Trading market, positioning themselves as a distinctive digital currency for a new financial ecosystem.

The company will have a total of 1 billion FXT tokens in circulation – distributed among potential investors during various processes. Out of these 1 billion FXT tokens, 75% tokens were successfully distributed during the Private and Public ICO sale; 20% will be given as an incentive to the participants for promoting FXT tokens; and 5% will be reserved by the company to fund various activities like marketing, maintenance, and other customer support activities.

FXT tokens – listed on top crypto sites including CoinMarketCap, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, and ProBit Exchange – can be easily bought in exchange for USD. At the time of writing, the FXT token was priced at USD 0.7449 and had a remarkable 24-hour trading volume of $19,639,902. FXT token was top 1 gainer token in the world and its price increased up to $1,25, according to CoinMarketCap.

FXT is offering its tokens at a very good entry price, and their value is poised to increase with time, thereby amplifying the profits of investors. The project is emerging as an ideal way to HODL and earn – owing to its potential and price.

About the Company

FXT is a crypto-driven company backed by a skilled team comprising seasoned finance officers, investment planners, and technical experts. The company intends to raise funds from its FXT Token ICO. These funds will be utilized to scale the company as well as develop and launch blockchain-based platforms.

Media links:

Website: https://ico.fxttoken.com/#/

Telegram: https://t.me/FXTtoken

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fxt/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FXT-Token-327604211980434

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TokenFxt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fxttoken/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNEmmWIBI04cZG7wIlSUMw

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509896/FXT_Token_Price.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448864/FXT_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FXT