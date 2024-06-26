FXGT.com Partners with Food & Trees for Africa to Refresh Schools Greenery

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXGT.com announces its partnership with Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), a non-profit organization having more than 32 years of experience in bettering lives across South Africa. This newfound collaboration underlines FXGT.com's commitment to corporate social responsibility and marks a significant step in its environmental efforts.

FXGT.com, a leading online trading CFD broker that is regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), has recently demonstrated its focus on environmental sustainability. Partnering with FTFA through their "Trees for All" program, the company has actively engaged in a charity event, focused on replenishing trees and greenery in educational facilities across South Africa.

Furthermore, the company did not halt its efforts at donating over 200 trees and green compost; it also demonstrated a hands-on approach to environmental causes. On May 28th, FXGT.com team members actively participated in a tree-planting event at a Wes Einde School, alongside FTFA staff and enthusiastic students. This effort not only enhanced the school's garden – but also fostered a sense of environmental responsibility among the participants.

"We always look for ways to play our part in bettering the lives of others. By integrating social responsibility into our business model, we create a positive impact that goes beyond our immediate operations," said Maciej Kosela, the company's Country Manager for South Africa.

The effort at Wes Einde is part of a broader plan to invigorate greenery in shared spaces across Cape Town. Several other educational facilities are targeted by the "Trees for All" program; resources not used on May 28th will continue to be distributed to other key areas of focus.

All in all, FXGT.com's contribution will continue to inspire positive changes in communities across the region. As the "Trees for All" program extends its footprint in South Africa, the company remains committed to seeking and supporting humanitarian causes worldwide. Initiatives focused on addressing social and environmental concerns are encouraged to contact FXGT.com through its company website.

FXGT.com is an established, award-winning, and fully regulated online CFD broker, that operates across several continents and regions, expanding rapidly worldwide. Renowned for ensuring strong protection and security of funds by using segregated bank accounts, the company is licensed by the FSA (Seychelles), FSCA (South Africa), along with VFSC (Vanuatu) and CySEC (Cyprus) – both for institutional clients only.

FXGT.com offers a wide range of tradable CFD asset classes and instruments, providing reliable and fast execution across a selection of versatile account types. Additionally, FXGT.com delivers an impressive array of trading tools, market insights, technical analysis, and other valuable resources. Clients also benefit from attractive bonuses, including Welcome Bonuses, Loyalty bonuses, Cashbacks and much more.

Lastly, traders and investors looking to access global markets with ease can open an account with FXGT.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061487/4001475/FXGT_Com_Logo.jpg