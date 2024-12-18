FXCess CFD Broker Brings PMAM to the Market, Sets New Standards in the World of Trading Platforms

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a step towards empowering traders who manage multiple accounts, FXCess CFD broker has introduced PMAM, its innovative Personal Multi-Account Manager platform. PMAM is built on an intuitive interface and seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4 for easy multi-account management. The new platform gives users advanced money management tools and consolidates account handling into one cohesive solution that simplifies complex trading for FXCess clients.

"We have launched PMAM to prioritize efficiency and simplicity for clients," a spokesperson for FXCess shared. "This platform is built with convenience in mind, offering a powerful suite of tools for seamless account management. PMAM allows users to manage multiple accounts from one master account interface, freeing them from having to switch between accounts and giving them access to everything they need in one place. This launch marks another step in our commitment to delivering innovation for our clients."

PMAM's Unique Features

PMAM offers traders dynamic functionality tailored for professionals and account managers alike. The allocation methods on the platform are flexible, which lets the traders allocate trades across multiple accounts using Lot Allocation, Percent Allocation, and Proportional by Balance Allocation among others. These methods enable users to control trade volume and equity allocation per account, giving them a level of precision and customizability. Alongside its versatile allocation options, PMAM features one-click trading, real-time monitoring, and detailed activity reports.

"At FXCess, our aim is to keep improving our trading ecosystem continually," the spokesperson for FXCess added. "The introduction of PMAM is a key part of this initiative, reflecting our dedication to improving user experience and offering advanced solutions for traders and managers alike."

About FXCess

FXCess CFD Broker supports its clients with a variety of trading options and valuable tools. Clients have access to hundreds of assets and can diversify across six asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and Futures. The firm also provides tight spreads, bonuses, and a range of trading accounts to improve the trading experience. Through constant enhancements, FXCess CFD broker ensures that clients have everything they need to thrive in today's trading environment.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

FXCess is a trade name of Notesco Int Limited; a company incorporated in Anguilla with registration number A000001800 and registered address The Valley, AI2640, Cosely Drive, 1338, AI.

https://www.fxcess.com/