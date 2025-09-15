FutureCeuticals Files Lawsuit Against NeuroRush Owner for Patent Infringement over Alleged Copycat Ingredient

MOMENCE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Aura Scientific, asserting that its brain performance ingredient NeuroRush – an extract of whole coffee fruit – infringes multiple of FutureCeuticals' patents covering technology relating to coffee fruit, including patents relating to the use of coffee fruit compositions to improve measures of cognitive performance. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, a finding of willful infringement, and the complete cessation of sales of the infringing ingredient.

FutureCeuticals created the whole coffee fruit market segment and has owned patents covering extracts of whole coffee fruit for many years. Among its coffee fruit technology are patents related to coffee fruit compositions for brain performance discovered following multiple human clinical trials FutureCeuticals commissioned and then published.

"Aura Scientific's ingredient NeuroRush offers nothing new, simply 'piggybacking' on FutureCeuticals' renowned, robust science, and patented discoveries in the coffee fruit sector, with infringement as the clear consequence. Indeed, this is among the most open and willful infringements we've ever seen, harming not only us, but our many licensees currently selling products containing our genuine ingredients, CognatiQ® and NeuroFactor®," J. Randal Wexler, FutureCeuticals' Vice President & General Counsel shared.

Although FutureCeuticals' lawsuit seeks to stop this infringement at its source with Aura Scientific, FutureCeuticals is committed to doing everything necessary to rid the market entirely of the infringing ingredient. Mr. Wexler continued, "At this point, we are left with no other option than to vigorously protect and defend our IP rights and the interests of our customers in court, to the fullest extent of the law."

FutureCeuticals noted that several dietary supplement consumer brands, both large and small, have recently launched brands containing Aura Scientific's NeuroRush in their formulations. Mr. Wexler concluded, "We encourage product manufacturers to carefully evaluate their decision to include the NeuroRush material in their products in light of FutureCeuticals' clear IP rights. We take our obligations to protect our IP on behalf of ourselves and our customers very seriously."

About VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc.

VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a leader in the research, development, and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets. We unlock the synergistic power of plants through the discovery and research of innovative and nutritious plant-based ingredients. CognatiQ® and NeuroFactor® are available exclusively from FutureCeuticals.

