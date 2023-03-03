Future of Computing: Serverless Apps Market Size Is Poised for Explosive Growth and Will Reach Over 17350 Million at CAGR 23.45% by 2030 Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global serverless apps market size was worth around USD 3215 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 17350 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 23.45% between 2023 and 2030.

Serverless Apps Market: Overview

Serverless refers to a form of independent, small, and loosely coupled cloud services or also known as a cloud-native development model allowing information technology (IT) professionals to build and run applications without having to worry about managing physical servers. It does not mean that the applications do not have servers of any form, but in this case, they are far away from the applications. A third-party cloud service provider is the one responsible for setting up the IT infrastructure, monitoring, and maintaining it.

App developers are only responsible for developing the code, packaging it in containers like Linux, and deploying it. Once the code is live or deployed, serverless apps can automatically respond to the demand by either scaling up or down as required. Public-cloud serverless services typically are chargeable only on demand and hence it does not cost anything when the serverless function is not being used. Serverless is different from other cloud services and the key point of differentiation is the responsible authority for the scaling up & down of apps.

For instance, in other forms of cloud-based services, the third-party vendor is responsible for managing the scaling as well as the entire cloud infrastructure. However, serverless technology allows deployment in containers that do not require external help for the scaling process and can do this on their own. The infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) cloud computing model is widely used in this regard where users have to purchase capacity units which means that public cloud providers can be prepaid to buy always-on server components that help in running the application.

The users have the authority or the control to up the server capacity in case of increased demand and to downgrade the capacity when the demand is less. Although a noteworthy point is that the cloud infrastructure is always active even when the app is not in use.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Serverless Apps Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global serverless apps market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 23.45% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global serverless apps market size was valued at around USD 3215 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17350 million, by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global serverless apps industry is projected to grow owing to the rising interest and investments by world leaders in deploying serverless apps and the technology in general in the healthcare sector.

Based on services segmentation, the professional was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user method segmentation, IT & Telecommunication was the leading revenue-generating end-user in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Serverless Apps Market Segmentation By Services (Managed, and Professional), By Application (Web Application Development, Real-Time File/Stream Processing, IoT Backend, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Retail, and Industrial), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Serverless Apps Market: Growth Drivers

Rising interest in adopting serverless technology in healthcare to propel market growth.

The global serverless apps market is projected to grow owing to the rising interest and investments by world leaders in deploying serverless apps and technology in general in the healthcare sector. The medical industry has moved toward digital transformation at an accelerated rate in the post-pandemic world. As per a 2021 article by TechMagic, there is an increase of around 19.3% in cloud migration in the healthcare industry. This can be attributed to an exponential rise in workload during and post Covid-19.\

The vast amount of data cannot be handled by normal servers and require advanced technology for a smooth flow in the processes. This is also coupled with the rapid changes that are present in normal medical apps making them difficult to access all at once. With the deployment of serverless technology, developers can alter, fix, or update the app as quickly as possible without affecting the app's performance. Since serverless apps help in reducing latency periods owing to asynchronous data processing and scalable storage. These factors are the main reasons why one of the largest and fastest-growing industries, the healthcare segment, is keen on moving toward serverless apps which are projected to aid global market expansion.

Serverless Apps Market: Restraints

Serverless technology being relatively new to restrict the market growth

The serverless apps industry has witnessed a tremendous amount of technological advancements in the last few years. Many individuals or companies that are not very well endowed with technical knowledge find it difficult to keep up with the ever-advancing IT sector. There are a lot of businesses and organizations that are still in the initial phase of deploying older technologies and are not at par with current trends in the IT segment which has resulted in a lack of knowledge about serverless apps thus restricting the global market growth. However, with every passing year, more companies are accepting IT in their infrastructure, and the global market is expected to gain from these events.

Serverless Apps Market: Opportunities

Government undertakings aided by aid from private companies to provide market growth opportunities

Owing to the vast potential that serverless technology holds, government sectors like the military and other services are deploying and investing in this cutting-edge science. The high adoption rate is further propelled by aid provided by private creators of serverless apps to help them navigate through the processes. These factors are expected to contribute to the creation of multiple growth opportunities for the global serverless apps market since other sectors may be encouraged to adopt the systems in their working scenario.

Serverless Apps Market: Challenges

Limitations of the technology to challenge the market expansion.

Since third-party vendors are involved in the process, there are certain limitations when it comes to running high-operation computing. Even in the absence of these limitations, certain types of applications may find serverless technology as cost-ineffective. There are also some security concerns since server-security responsibility is on a third party and the user. These factors may challenge the serverless apps industry expansion

Global Serverless Apps Market: Segmentation

The global serverless apps market is segmented based on services, application, end-user, and region.

Based on services, the global market segments are managed and professional. The global market may witness high growth in the professional segment since many large-scale corporations are focusing on deploying in-house products and features, to be used on their premises. For instance, Netflix, a world leader in providing online streaming services, is regarded as a pioneer in serverless architecture. The company has managed to provide 7 billion hours of video programs to more than 60.5 million customers across the globe.

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into web application development, real-time file/stream processing, IoT Backend, and others. Currently, web application development leads to segmental growth. JavaScript and python are the most widely used languages with over 30 to 40% of developers using the coding language. Java holds between 10 to 15% of the market share.

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government, retail, and industrial. The global market generated the highest revenue in the IT & telecommunication sector owing to increased resource utilization of resources by app developers resulting in higher user use of serverless apps. As per Amazon Web Services (AWS), more than 75% of businesses plan to adopt serverless technologies in the coming years.

List of Key Players in Serverless Apps Market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

Cisco Services Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Platform9 Systems Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Serverless Apps Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Serverless Apps Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Serverless Apps Market Industry?

What segments does the Serverless Apps Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Serverless Apps Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3215 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 17350 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 23.45% 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Services, By Application, By End User, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Cisco Services, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Platform9 Systems, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7115

Recent Developments

In November 2021 , Microsoft launched Azure Container Apps, a brand new completely managed serverless container service that complements the company's already in-place container infrastructure services, for instance, the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). The company has mentioned that the new container apps are designed especially for microservices while also providing quick scaling capabilities based on HTTP traffic.

Microsoft launched Azure Container Apps, a brand new completely managed serverless container service that complements the company's already in-place container infrastructure services, for instance, the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). The company has mentioned that the new container apps are designed especially for microservices while also providing quick scaling capabilities based on HTTP traffic. In May 2022 , Microsoft announced the general release of Azure Container Apps. This news comes along with additional features like configuring integrated Authentication and Authorization for external ingress-enabled apps along with the provisions for app security by deploying them to a different virtual network. For accessing Azure Active Directory (AD) protected resources, users will have to use managed identities.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the market during the projection period.

The global serverless apps market is expected to generate the highest revenue from North America owing to increased investments in cloud-based services along with an extremely high adoption rate. The technological advancements in regions like the USA and Canada are expected to generate high regional revenue. A large section of key market players is present in North America which may also assist in occupying a huge section of the global market share owing to the strategic decisions undertaken by these entities to expand their global footprint.

The digital transformation of the healthcare sector is expected to become a leading contributor to regional revenue. For instance, as per a 2015 article by HealthAffairs, more than 77% of leading healthcare providers spent more than USD 20,000 on their respective systems.

Asia-Pacific may also grow at a high CAGR due to increased government spending on technological upgradation in countries like Japan, China, and India. As per a CNBC report in 2021, China spent over USD 378 billion on research & development activities in 2020 breaking all of its records. Japan on the other hand houses the world's largest IT sector in the world. In 2019, the software industry in the country generated a revenue of 16 trillion Japanese Yen.

Global Serverless Apps Market is segmented as follows:

Serverless Apps Market: By Services Outlook (2023-2030)

Managed

Professional

Serverless Apps Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Web Application Development

Real-Time File/Stream Processing

IoT Backend

Others

Serverless Apps Market: By End User Outlook (2023-2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Retail

Industrial

Serverless Apps Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

