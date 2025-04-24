Future of Automotive Aftermarket worth $804.87 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket was USD 674.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 804.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the same period., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global automotive aftermarket is driven by the increasing age and mileage of EVs across all regions in the future, the rising focus on harnessing the power of vehicle telematics to offer services, and the growing adoption of digitalization across the value chain to provide better customer experiences.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234818115

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Aftermarket"

60 - Tables

60 - Figures

60 - Pages

Aftermarket industry to see consolidation

The aftermarket industry is expected to have gradual consolidation, characterized by mergers and acquisitions of parts manufacturers, distributors, and service providers, and is expected to impact the overall automotive aftermarket. This trend often leads to increased market power for larger entities, potentially resulting in greater economies of scale, enhanced negotiating leverage with suppliers and retailers, and optimized supply chain efficiencies. However, it can also reduce competition, potentially causing higher prices for consumers and independent repair shops. Innovation might be stifled if dominant players prioritize cost-cutting over research and development. Furthermore, smaller, specialized businesses could face challenges competing with consolidated giants' broader product portfolios and distribution networks. The impact on job markets within acquired companies and the overall diversity of product and service offerings remain key considerations as the aftermarket undergoes further consolidation. For example, LKQ acquired Uni-Select in 2023. Similarly, private equity firms are acquiring many aftermarket service providers in markets like North America and Europe.

Remanufactured parts to become a major product in automotive aftermarket domain

Automotive component remanufacturing is expected to be a significant product in the automotive aftermarket. Remanufactured parts offer cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternatives compared to new parts. This is likely to expand the market by attracting budget-conscious consumers and repair shops. Remanufacturing reduces waste, conserves resources, and lowers the energy consumption associated with manufacturing new components, aligning with increasing environmental concerns and regulations. This provides opportunities to companies involved in remanufacturing and potentially creates new revenue streams from the core collection, the remanufacturing process itself, and the sale of remanufactured units. Furthermore, as the vehicle parc ages, the demand for affordable repair solutions grows, making remanufactured parts an increasingly attractive option and a vital segment within the broader automotive aftermarket.

EVs to become a transformational driver in aftermarket industry

This study will explore the significant impact of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market on the traditional automotive aftermarket. As EV adoption increases, the demand for conventional maintenance services and parts associated with internal combustion engines will decline. Conversely, this shift will create new opportunities and demands for specialized services and components unique to EVs, such as battery diagnostics, repairs and replacements, electric motor servicing, and charging infrastructure maintenance. The study will analyze how aftermarket businesses need to adapt their service offerings, invest in new skills and equipment, and navigate the evolving landscape to cater to the specific needs of EV owners, ultimately reshaping the future of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=234818115





This report provides insights on:

Analysis of regional parc volume

Analysis of regional parc based on mileage and age by propulsion and components such as tires, body parts, engine oil, exhaust components, starters, alternators, filters, steering, brake parts, and batteries

Analysis of key emerging services (on-demand services, ADAS-related services, OES vs. IAM strategies, etc.)

Analysis of OEM vs. IAM after-sales strategies, which includes after-sales strategy and business models offered by different OEMs

OES Vs. IAM Benchmarking: Detailed insights into OES vs. IAM penetration in the vehicle maintenance space and its digitalization

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets (the report analyzes the global automotive aftermarket across varied regions)

Related Reports:

XEV Aftermarket

Future Of Automotive Industry

Future Of SUV Market

Get access to the latest updates on Automotive Aftermarket Companies and Automotive Aftermarket Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg