Further support for International Business in Qatar's Free Zones

QICDRC CEO Faisal Al-Sahouti said: "Our expansion to support the Qatar Free Zones Authority will build on Qatar's role as a global business destination and highlights QICDRC's contribution to the international legal community and international justice. Our support for the free zone adds to the benefits of the free zones ensuring further investments with the security of a functioning legal dispute resolution mechanism."

QICDRC (also known as the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre), was established by Qatar to support the development of a world-class international financial centre backed by a court renowned for its independence, impartiality, integrity, and proprietary.

In addition to being the dispute resolution forum for all QFC related disputes, the QICDRC will now have full jurisdiction to decide all civil and commercial suits pertaining to the Free Zones. In addition, the Regulatory Tribunal will act as an appeals body in respect to decisions of the QFZA pertaining to the revocation or suspension of licenses of Free Zones companies.

Upholding international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the State of Qatar's strategy to attract international business and financial services to Qatar.

The QICDRC also offers mediation services, which can be initiated by the Court or the Regulatory Tribunal, by virtue of a contractual provision, or through a voluntary request of one or more parties to a dispute. Mediation Services can be requested by all individuals and businesses in Qatar, including in relation to cross-country business disputes.

Rooted in its mission to provide and enhance access to justice, the QICDRC launched its Pro Bono Service in May 2020. The purpose of this service is to extend support to eligible individuals and provide them, through the medium of volunteer lawyers, with access to free legal advice and representation.

About the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre

The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) (also known as the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)), was established by QFC Law No. 2 of 2009 (Amending Certain Provisions of QFC) to be the final piece of the State of Qatar's initiative to build a world-class international financial centre. Upholding international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the strategy of the State of Qatar to attract international business and financial services to Qatar. QICDRC provides a modern, specialist Civil and Commercial Court designed to hear cases quickly, economically and in front of internationally renowned, independent, judges.

Led by the President of the Court, The Rt. Hon Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, the judges of the Court are renowned for their independence, impartiality, integrity, and propriety. The judges hail from a variety of jurisdictions including Qatar, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Kuwait, and South Africa making the Court a truly international one.

In addition to the Court, the Regulatory Tribunal of Qatar Financial Centre has the jurisdiction to hear Appeals raised by individuals and corporate bodies against decisions of the QFC Authority, the Regulatory Authority, and other QFC institutions, as well as certain license related appeals from decisions of the QFZA.

Led by its Chairman, Sir William Blair, the Regulatory Tribunal comprises judges from Qatar, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, and the United States of America, all of whom specialise in the resolution of regulatory disputes. Find out more by visiting our website or contacting us at: info@qicdrc.gov.qa

About the Qatar Free Zones Authority

Founded in 2018 as an independent entity, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) aims to support economic development and establish a cluster of world-class free zones in Qatar. We are responsible for setting the strategic direction and policy of the free zones, as well as securing anchor investments.

The free zones will be fundamental pillars in enhancing economic development and attracting both foreign and domestic investment in Qatar. We want to stimulate the national economy through a vibrant and self-sustaining business ecosystem, based on transparency and the rule of law.

Qatar Free Zones current cluster consist of Ras Boufantas (airport free zone) and Umm AlHoul (port free zone). Find out more by visiting our website or contacting us at: investors@fza.gov.qa

