Further Education Institute South Staffordshire College Selects PenTera to Mitigate Cyber Security Risk

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that the UK-based South Staffordshire College has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTera™, to automate its cybersecurity validation efforts towards faster security risk mitigation.

"The team was sold on PenTera during the demonstration stage alone. The value over manual penetration testing was clear instantly," says Jason Whitaker, IT Director at South Staffordshire College. "By running the platform in production and re-testing post-remediation, we get an accurate view of our security posture. PenTera is like that best friend who tells you the truth to your face when you need it the most, even if it hurts."

The PenTera platform scans and ethically attacks the IT network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts based on proven kill-chains. With PenTera, organisations can benchmark, maintain and improve their cyber posture by performing penetration tests as frequently as needed - daily, weekly or monthly. The platform aligns with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, ensuring the organisational network is held to the highest industry standard while reducing cybersecurity services cost.

"The further education space has been hit with quite a few cyber events recently and continues to be targeted especially in these times of increased remote access," says Eric Graves, Regional Sales Manager for the UK at Pcysys. "We're proud to partner with Jason and the South Staffordshire College team who truly believe in the value of continuous security visibility and validation, to help them in this time of transition and moving forward."

About South Staffordshire College

South Staffordshire College is a leading further education college in Staffordshire, England. The college is a consortium of colleges spread across 4 campuses, serving over 11,000 students and employing 600 staff members. South Staffordshire College offers a wide selection of full time, part time and apprenticeship programmes, designed to meet the needs of the local community.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks. For more info visit: www.pcysys.com .

