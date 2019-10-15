Furniture China 2019 Shows a Notable Growth in Its 25th Anniversary

This year, furniture and material suppliers from France, Belgian, Italy, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and other countries brought their latest products. Up to 562 new brands were showcasing with Furniture China this September, including 42 new design brands (out of 131). The exhibition hall for international brands grew by 666 square meters.

The co-located FMC China exhibited with 10 halls of 40,000 square meters. 730 brands showcased products categories in range of premier material, leather, hardware, panels & surface decor, coating & adhesive, latex & materials, upholstery machinery, and design fabric.

Seeing the recognition of the raising value found in creative furnishing products, more visitors from Furniture China have visited the concurrent Maison Shanghai, compared with 2018. During the whole session, the exhibition welcomed 46,000 visitors, including manufacturers, retailers, product/interior designers, architectures, and end-users, figuring a remarkable result in this new edition.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of China National Furniture Association (CNFA) and the 25th anniversary of Furniture China, the organizers - CNFA and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets sent their best appreciations to the great contributors, loyal exhibitors and business partners worldwide. 10-year Exhibitor Awards were given to 45 exhibitors (out of 416) for their first 10 years at Furniture China; 15-year Exhibitor Awards were given to 27 exhibitors (out of 74); and 2 enterprises - KUKA and KODA - were honoured with 20-year Exhibitor Awards. Also, the 2019 Gold Idea Design Award, China Furniture Product Innovation Awards, Green Construction Awards, and "JINCHI PRIZE" were given to award the admiring milestone of furniture design, recyclable materials used on booth construction, and special projects and elites in interior design.

Three featured events - History and Future, Home Plus, and Color of Furniture - together connected visitors with innovative design solutions for living spaces as for Chinese design. Muse in Décor and R.E.Design showcased the solution of the redesign of raw materials to further help material suppliers elevate the value of these primary products. Besides, the new work of Peter & Charlotte Fiell: Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design - A New Wave of Creativity has been a good reference to read about Chinese furniture design.

The new version of Maison Business School brought up 6 forums concentrating on over 20 topics onsite; and 53 courses lecturing the latest trends of interior design are already put online and could be sourced from WeChat.

One other newly released digital products - JJGLE EZBUY - focuses on fast and efficient online B2B experience for global buyers to source from high standard exhibitors at Furniture China. The number of registered members has touched 60,000 by the end of the four-day exhibition, and it also showed a growth of daily inquiries, reaching over 3,600 since its first release in April 2019.

Furniture China 2020, SNIEC Pudong (Shanghai), 8-12 September 2020

Maison Shanghai 2020, SWEECC Pudong (Shanghai), 8-11 September 2020

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010786/pressrelease1010_postshow_01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010787/pressrelease1010_postshow_02.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010785/pressrelease1010_postshow_03.jpg

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd.