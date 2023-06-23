FundFront Unveils White Label Platform Empowering the Wealth Management Industry with Alternative Investment Solutions

Turnkey technology and infrastructure to bring alternative investment opportunities to banks and wealth advisors

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundFront, a leading provider of alternative investment technology and solutions, has announced the launch of its white label alternative investment platform tailored for the wealth management industry. This turnkey wealth tech solution enables advisors to seamlessly offer alternative investment opportunities to their clients, with minimal integration required.

The platform has been developed to provide enhanced access, liquidity, and transparency to alternative investment products. By leveraging this platform, advisors and their clients can easily transact with alternative investments without the hassle of subscription processes or paperwork. Furthermore, the platform infrastructure makes alternative investments accessible across major banks and brokers, ensuring convenience and accessibility for investors.

Commenting on the launch, Amin Naj, Founding Partner of FundFront said, "Recognizing the increasing demand for broader access to alternative investments, we see the need for wealth advisors to offer these opportunities to their clients within their existing advisory and custody framework. By leveraging our platform, banks, wealth advisors, brokers, and distributors can now expand their offerings beyond traditional asset classes.

Key features of FundFront platform and solutions for wealth advisors include:

Bankable: Products on the platform are accessible through banks and brokers with ease.

Products on the platform are accessible through banks and brokers with ease. Fully managed: End-to-end product administration, including investment vehicle setup and lifecycle management.

End-to-end product administration, including investment vehicle setup and lifecycle management. Digital: Streamlined investment processes-no paperwork, forms, or documents.

Streamlined investment processes-no paperwork, forms, or documents. Real-time reporting : Instant investment updates directly to custody accounts—no integration needed.

: Instant investment updates directly to custody accounts—no integration needed. Security and control : Complete client confidentiality and control by advisors without the hassle of investment subscriptions.

: Complete client confidentiality and control by advisors without the hassle of investment subscriptions. White label: Dedicated infrastructure and technology tailored to meet clients' business needs.

With its ground-breaking solutions, FundFront empowers advisors and their clients to navigate and embrace the alternative investment landscape with unparalleled efficiency. By embracing these innovative solutions, advisors can expand their service offerings, attract a broader client base, and unlock new sources of revenue and growth.

About FundFront

FundFront empowers financial institutions with alternative investment technology and solutions. Its platform serves as a vital link between asset managers and the wealth industry. By harnessing the power of technology, it brings access, liquidity, and transparency to the forefront, transforming the landscape of alternative investments for the benefit of all stakeholders. For more information about FundFront, please visit www.fundfront.com.

FundFront Ltd., is an Appointed Representative of Brooklands Fund Management Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with the firm reference number 757575 and the Securities and Exchange Commission with the registered number 286221. This material is not intended to provide any financial advice and FundFront Ltd. recommends that investors seek specialist tax or financial advice before investing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850553/4123680/FundFront_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FundFront