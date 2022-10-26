Functional Mushroom Market Destine to Reach USD 6, 06,260.80 Thousand by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand and Revenue Forecast

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Functional Mushroom Market" from Data Bridge Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. To thrive in this swiftly changing market landscape, businesses must take up the world-class solution such as this Functional Mushroom market research report. This report helps you effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of your brand and product among potential customers of Functional Mushroom industry. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market.

The global functional mushroom market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6, 06,260.80 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the global functional mushroom market is shifting preference towards functional foods, positive outlook towards organic personal care, improvement in the dietary supplements industry, increasing acceptability of mushroom for medicinal properties, and the emerging role of mushrooms in the food industry. The rising alternatives for proteins may hamper the market growth.

Download Sample Copy of Functional Mushroom Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-functional-mushroom-market

Functional mushrooms are packed with antioxidants and nutritional value, with many health claims. These mushrooms have been widely used due to their medicinal properties and superfood benefits. Functional mushrooms help to strengthen immune systems and are also used as a dietary option that is low in calories and high in protein which is great for those lacking protein in their diet, in addition to providing multiple vitamins and essential minerals. The most widely used mushrooms for medicinal purposes are shiitake and reishi, among others.

The global functional mushroom market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Recent Developments

In May 2021 , Monaghan Group announced its partnership with Melissa Hemsley . The partnership will encourage more people to create vegetarian dishes and will be amplified through PR, social media, and digital activity. With this development company can increase its customer base.

, with . The partnership will encourage more people to create vegetarian dishes and will be amplified through PR, social media, and digital activity. With this development company can increase its customer base. In October 2017 , Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, Let's Blend finely diced mushrooms, to make the cooking experience much easier. Let's blend works well with ground beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and turkey. With this development company can enhance its product portfolio.

Some of the major players operating in the Functional Mushroom market are:

YUKIGUNI MAITAKE Co., Ltd.,

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.,

Monaghan Mushrooms Group,

Shandong Qihe Biotech Co., Ltd.,

Banken Champignons Groep BV,

The Giorgi Companies, Inc.,

VLD Food Products Pvt. Ltd.,

Nammex, Shogun Maitake,

Rain Forest Mushrooms,

Wuling ( Fuzhou ) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Smithy Mushrooms,

Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co., Ltd,

Mushroom King Farm ,

, Maesyffin Mushrooms,

Biobritte Agro Solutions Pvt Ltd,

Ojas Farms,

Farming Fungi

Get Detailed Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-functional-mushroom-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Functional Mushroom Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities

Increasing R&D spending on exotic mushroom variants

The demand for exotic varieties of mushrooms has been growing, driven by the increasing trend of eating healthy and natural food. Oyster mushrooms, enoki, and shiitake are a few examples of popular exotic mushrooms. The demand for exotic mushrooms has increased considerably over the past years. They can be canned, dried, or packed in frozen forms, including their usage in the food industry in mushroom pickles and sauces.

Technological advancements and innovations in functional mushroom

Technological developments in the mushroom industry have witnessed increasing production capacities, innovations in cultivation technologies, improvements in final mushroom goods, and utilization of mushrooms' natural qualities for environmental benefits. The growing technologies used worldwide for mushroom species are increasing in food, processing, and pharmacological industries owing to the rapid development of mushroom farming.

Supportive government policies on promoting investment in health-conscious diet

Consuming a healthy diet throughout the life course helps to prevent malnutrition in all its forms, as well as a range of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and conditions. However, increased production of processed foods, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles have shifted dietary patterns. People are now consuming more foods high in energy, fats, free sugars, and salt/sodium, and many people do not eat enough fruit, vegetables, and other dietary fiber, such as whole grains. Investment by governments, the private sector, and other relevant stakeholders should support training for food producers, handlers, and processors to implement national, scientific, and evidence-based risk-based measures that can provide safe food while retaining its nutrient content.

Key Drivers:

Shift in consumer preference toward functional foods

Functional foods have a specific set of added nutrients such as fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, minerals, and others—also, these types of food help overcome nutritional deficiencies. Functional foods are also useful in decreasing the risk of chronic diseases. Growing health concerns due to a rapidly changing lifestyle, especially in urban areas, are increasing consumers' preference for healthy and functional foods to a great extent. In addition, in the COVID-19 situation, consumers are looking for such functional food ingredients which help to increase their immunity level, so such a scenario positively impacts increasing preference for functional mushrooms.

Positive outlook towards organic personal care

Functional mushroom has their specific benefits, and all functional mushrooms work to balance energy levels, strengthen immune function, smooth digestion, and enhance the skin's natural glow. Mushrooms are loaded with polyphenols, polysaccharides, beta-glucans, and antioxidant properties. Together and separately, all these compounds help support the immune system. Mushrooms also deliver a slew of dietary fiber, aiding in healthy digestion and increasing beneficial gut bacteria in the digestive system.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The Functional Mushroom market research covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-mushroom-market

Key Segmentation: Functional Mushroom Market

By Species

Shiitake

Reishi

Chaga

Lion's Mane

Cordyceps

Maitake

Turkey Tail

Tremella

Others

By Product Type

Cultivated

Wild

By Category

Regular

Full Spectrum

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Cultivation Method

Bed Cultivated

Log/Wood Cultivated

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceutical

Sports Nutrition

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Functional Mushroom Market

Some countries covered in the functional mushroom industry are Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Kuwait, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico.

China is anticipated to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to shifting preference towards functional foods in the region. The U.S. is expected to dominate in the North America functional mushroom market because a positive outlook towards organic personal care is a potential in the region. Germany may dominate the Europe functional mushroom market due to the increasing acceptability of mushrooms for medicinal properties.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Functional Mushroom Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Species

8. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Product Type

9. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Category

10. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Nature

11. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Cultivation Method

12. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Application

13. Global Functional Mushroom Market, By Region

14. Global Functional Mushroom Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-functional-mushroom-market

Explore More Reports:

Functional Mushroom for Food & Beverages Market, By Type (Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Chaga, Others), Product Form (Whole, Powder, Slice, Extract), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-mushroom-for-food-beverages-market

Europe Functional Mushroom Market, By Species (Shiitake, Reishi, Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Tremella, Others), Product Type (Cultivated, Wild), Category (Regular, Full Spectrum), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Cultivation Method (Bed Cultivated, Log/Wood Cultivated), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceutical, Sports Nutrition, Personal Care, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-functional-mushroom-market

Asia-Pacific Functional Mushroom Market, By Species (Shiitake, Reishi, Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Tremella, Others), Product Type (Cultivated, Wild), Category (Regular, Full Spectrum), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Cultivation Method (Bed Cultivated, Log/Wood Cultivated), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceutical, Sports Nutrition, Personal Care, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-functional-mushroom-market

North America Functional Mushroom Market, By Species (Shiitake, Reishi, Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Tremella, Others), Product Type (Cultivated, Wild), Category (Regular, Full Spectrum), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Cultivation Method (Bed Cultivated, Log/Wood Cultivated), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceutical, Sports Nutrition, Personal Care, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-functional-mushroom-market

Middle East and Africa Functional Mushroom Market, By Species (Shiitake, Reishi, Chaga, Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Tremella, Others), Product Type (Cultivated, Wild), Category (Regular, Full Spectrum), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Cultivation Method (Bed Cultivated, Log/Wood Cultivated), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceutical, Sports Nutrition, Personal Care, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-functional-mushroom-market

Functional Mushroom Powder Market , By Species (Reishi, Lion's mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, Cordyceps, Tremella, Agaricus Subrufescens (Almond Mushroom) and Others), Mushroom Part (Mushroom Stem, Mushroom Cap, and Mushroom Mycelium), Product Type (Wild and Cultivated), Product Category (Full Spectrum Mushroom Powder, Powderized Fruiting Body, Regular Mushroom Powder, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Category (GMO and Non-GMO), Cultivation Method (Cultivation Using Polythene Bags, Cultivation On Logs, Cultivation On Saw Dust Using Tray, Cultivation On Wood Shavings, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal, Nutraceutical, Personal Care, Sport Nutrition, Veterinary, Cosmetic, Livestock Feed, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-mushroom-powder-market

Middle East and Africa Functional Mushroom Powder Market, By Species (Reishi, Lion's mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, Cordyceps, Tremella, Agaricus Subrufescens (Almond Mushroom) and Others), Mushroom Part (Mushroom Stem, Mushroom Cap, and Mushroom Mycelium), Product Type (Wild and Cultivated), Product Category (Full Spectrum Mushroom Powder, Powderized Fruiting Body, Regular Mushroom Powder, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Category (GMO and Non-GMO), Cultivation Method (Cultivation Using Polythene Bags, Cultivation On Logs, Cultivation On Saw Dust Using Tray, Cultivation On Wood Shavings, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal, Nutraceutical, Personal Care, Sport Nutrition, Veterinary, Cosmetic, Livestock Feed, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-functional-mushroom-powder-market

North America Functional Mushroom Powder Market, By Species (Reishi, Lion's mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, Cordyceps, Tremella, Agaricus Subrufescens (Almond Mushroom) and Others), Mushroom Part (Mushroom Stem, Mushroom Cap, and Mushroom Mycelium), Product Type (Wild and Cultivated), Product Category (Full Spectrum Mushroom Powder, Powderized Fruiting Body, Regular Mushroom Powder, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Category (GMO and Non-GMO), Cultivation Method (Cultivation Using Polythene Bags, Cultivation On Logs, Cultivation On Saw Dust Using Tray, Cultivation On Wood Shavings, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal, Nutraceutical, Personal Care, Sport Nutrition, Veterinary, Cosmetic, Livestock Feed, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-functional-mushroom-powder-market

Asia-Pacific Functional Mushroom Powder Market, By Species (Reishi, Lion's mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, Cordyceps, Tremella, Agaricus Subrufescens (Almond Mushroom) and Others), Mushroom Part (Mushroom Stem, Mushroom Cap, and Mushroom Mycelium), Product Type (Wild and Cultivated), Product Category (Full Spectrum Mushroom Powder, Powderized Fruiting Body, Regular Mushroom Powder and others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Category (GMO and Non-GMO), Cultivation Method (Cultivation Using Polythene Bags, Cultivation On Logs, Cultivation On Saw Dust Using Tray, Cultivation On Wood Shavings and others), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal, Nutraceutical, Personal Care, Sport Nutrition, Veterinary, Cosmetic, Livestock Feed and others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-functional-mushroom-powder-market

Europe Functional Mushroom Powder Market, By Species (Reishi, Lion's mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Maitake, Cordyceps, Tremella, Agaricus Subrufescens (Almond Mushroom) and Others), Mushroom Part (Mushroom Stem, Mushroom Cap, and Mushroom Mycelium), Product Type (Wild and Cultivated), Product Category (Full Spectrum Mushroom Powder, Powderized Fruiting Body, Regular Mushroom Powder and others.), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Category (GMO and Non-GMO), Cultivation Method (Cultivation Using Polythene Bags, Cultivation On Logs, Cultivation On Saw Dust Using Tray, Cultivation On Wood Shavings and others.), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal, Nutraceutical, Personal Care, Sport Nutrition, Veterinary, Cosmetic, Livestock Feed and others.) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-functional-mushroom-powder-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research