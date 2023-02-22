Functional Milk Market to Worth $36.63 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

22 Feb, 2023, 19:58 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global functional milk market was valued at USD 25.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.63 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% during 2022-2028, according to the new research report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence. Increased demand for personalized nutrition, availability of fortified milk powders for adults, and fortified milk for beauty & skin health are the major trends in the market.
The 14-19 age group segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global functional milk market in 2022. The demand for functional milk among the 14–19 age group is high in developed countries. In addition, the growth in nutrient deficiencies among this age group in LMICs due to the lack of policies and programs to improve adolescents' health and nutritional status is expected to create lucrative opportunities for functional milk market growth. The market by the 14-19 age group is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the projected period. Increased awareness of the benefits of functional milk and government initiatives in LMICs can bring huge market growth opportunities.
Functional Milk Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 36.63 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 25.22 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
6.42 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Form, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographical Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Africa, and Saudi Arabia
|
Page Number
|
326
|
Key Vendors
|
Nestlé, Danone, Lactalis International, Abbott, Aroma Milk Products, Arla Foods amba, Best Way Ingredients, Best Health Foods, Bright Life Care, CAPSA, Crediton Dairy, Dairy Farmers of America, Ehrmann, F&N Dairies, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra, Glanbia, GCMMF, Heritage Foods, INGREDIA, Land O' Lakes, Lycotec, MEGMILK SNOW BRAND, Milligans Food Group, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, Parag Milk Foods, SADAFCO, SLEEPWELL, Stolle Milk Biologics, Synlait, Tirlán, Tesco, Vindija d.d., Valfoo, and Vinamilk
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Customization Available
|
Functional milk fills nutrient gaps in the diet, helps reverse night blindness and other nutrition deficiency diseases, and promotes nervous system maintenance in children and adults. Milk fortification is a simple, preventive, low-cost approach to reducing micronutrient inadequacies. Some new developments in the global functional milk market include:
- The need to replenish lost nutrients leads to the fortification of dairy products.
- Health-conscious consumers consider functional milk as a healthier alternative to normal milk, as it includes vitamins A and D, calcium, protein, and other nutrients.
- Countries globally increase the sales of functional milk products due to awareness of their benefits.
China and India experienced an increase in functional milk demand. Additionally, many other market segments are anticipated to perform fairly and attain promising growth prospects during the forecast period. However, the shift in consumer preferences toward functional milk alternatives, trade barriers, and associated socio-economic challenges are expected to affect the functional milk market growth.
Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health
Oral supplementation of micronutrients to prevent aging gained traction and popularity with the rise in the aging population. Skin aging combines biological and extrinsic aging caused primarily by sunlight and other environmental toxins. The global aging population and increased skincare lifestyles are expected to create a huge demand for functional milk.
Lycotec offers a range of functional prebiotic milk based on a proprietary incorporation process of LycoBiotic, a patented new class of prebiotic molecules, into dairy lipid droplets. The clinical validation of LycoBiotic demonstrated its ability to stimulate the probiotic bacteria population in the human colon, which can slow down the aging process. This anti-aging effect of LycoBiotic is synergistically boosted by incorporating Lycotec's proprietary extract of coffee beans, which, together with energy-stimulating caffeine, has a high concentration of sirtuin (SIRT)-stimulating anti-aging polyphenols. The company seeks investments and partnerships to transfer already developed LycoBiotic food and beverage prototypes to its industrial production and to bring new functional products to the market, to improve not only gut, liver, and skeletal muscle health but also rejuvenate skin.
Functional Milk Market Dynamics
Drivers:
- Increasing Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk
- Increasing incidence of Micronutrient Inadequacies
- Rising Demand for Protein-rich Milk
Restraints
- Increasing Preference for Functional Milk Alternatives
- Increasing Stringent Trade Barriers
- Rise in Socioeconomic & Raw Material Formulation Challenges
Opportunities:
- Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition
- Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults
- Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health
Key Company Profiles
- Nestlé
- Danone
- Lactalis International
- Abbott
- Aroma Milk Products
- Arla Foods amba
- Best Way Ingredients
- Best Health Foods
- Bright Life Care
- CAPSA
- Crediton Dairy
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Ehrmann
- F&N Dairies
- FrieslandCampina
- Fonterra
- Glanbia
- GCMMF
- Heritage Foods
- INGREDIA
- Land O' Lakes
- Lycotec
- MEGMILK SNOW BRAND
- Milligans Food Group
- Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable
- Parag Milk Foods
- SADAFCO
- SLEEPWELL
- Stolle Milk Biologics
- Synlait
- Tirlán
- Tesco
- Vindija d.d.
- Valfoo
- Vinamilk
Market Segmentation
Form
- Powder
- Liquid
Age Group
- 14–19
- 20–64
- 1–13
- 65 & Above
Application
- Immunity & Disease Management
- Weight Management
- Clinical Nutrition
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Grocery Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Institutional Sales
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Africa
- Saudi Arabia
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
