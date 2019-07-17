Functional Flour Market to Reach US$126.8 Bn by 2025; Nutrient-rich Functional Flour Gains Popularity due to Increased Health Consciousness - TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The current notion about functional foods has resulted of gradual understanding that healthy diets come from intake of nutritious foods and from the recognition of the mechanisms by which foods regulate metabolism and health. Global functional flour market is expected to observe a surge in its demand owing to the increase in the consumption of packaged and processed food products in both the developed and developing regions.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Caremoli Group, ConAgra Foods, Inc., and Cargill Incorporated are some of the noteworthy names that operate in the global functional flour market.

According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), it is predicted that the global functional flour market will grow at a robust 6.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at such a rapid pace, global functional flour market is poised to acquire prominence reaching US$126.8 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Regional Governments to Push for Consumption of Functional Flours

In addition to the benefits of functional flours, increased initiatives by governments and associations to promote the usage of functional flours are fuelling the global functional flour market too. Growing instances of nutritional deficiency in larger demographics are compelling governments and association to push for measures such as promotion of the usage of nutrients enriched flours. Such measures by various governments are directly boosting the global functional flour market.

Request a Sample of Global Functional Flour Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18248

Gujarat government's substitution of fortified wheat flour for wheat grain has dramatically increased the intake of micronutrients among the beneficiaries of social safety net programs (SSNP). The incremental cost of introduction of fortification in each of the programs is quite low. According to the criteria of World Health Organization criteria, each program is "highly cost effective." In another instance in Latin America, Argentina has gone so far as to mandate the usage of enriched/fortified flour in all of the products destined for domestic production, both locally-manufactured and imported.

A national food fortification program was launched by launched by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Project in Dominican Republic, which aimed at dramatically reducing the rates of vitamin A and iron deficiency in the women and children of that country. A large number of babies were also born with serious physical defects. The project enabled all wheat flour produced for domestic consumption to be fortified with folic acid, iron, and other B complex vitamins. Six flour mills and seven sugar mills participated in the project and the government introduced new national laws to make fortification of wheat flour and sugar mandatory.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=18248

As noted by TMR analysts, the demand for functional flour is expected to grow at an impressive rate in Asia Pacific on account of growing health awareness and higher consumer spending. Consumption of packaged and processed food products are gaining popularity in this part of the world too, which shoots up the demand for functional flour in this region.

Innovation in Packaged and Processed Food Products Shoots Up Demand

Hectic lifestyle has forced people to opt for food products that are either easy to make or readily available. Thus, packed and processed food products gained popularity, particularly in the urban areas. However, easy availability is not all that people wants, they want nutrients rich food products too.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=18248

Healthy dietary habits comprise inclination towards grains, lentils, and cereals as they serve as rich sources of nutrients. The demand for gluten-free products has also encouraged companies, which has led to innovations in ways of manufacturing functional flour. As such, rising uptake of packed and processed food products with health benefits is likely lead to the growth of global functional flour market. For instance, pulse-based functional flour is now used in pasta, extruded snacks, and baked products.

The benefits of functional flour derived from healthy sources have had a major say on the global functional flour market. In 2018, a team of Australian scientists has discovered numerous health benefits of lentil flour, when it isused in combination with wheat flour. The researchers stated that lentil flour could be excellent sources of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, fiberand it is low in saturated fats and glycemic index. Encouraged by such health benefits of lentils, many companies have included lentil flour in their product portfolio.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, "Functional Flour MarketMarket (Raw Material - Wheat, Maize, and Rice; Type - Pre-cooked Flour, Specialty Flour, and Fortified Flour; Product - Conventional Flour, Additive-based Flour, and Genetically Modified Flour; Application - Bakery Products, Noodles and Pastas, and Non-food Applications) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017– 2025."

The global functional flour market is segmented based on:

Raw Material

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Type

Pre-cooked Flour

Specialty Flour

Fortified Flour

Product

Conventional Flour

Additive-based Flour

Genetically Modified Flour

Application

Bakery Products

Noodles and Pastas

Non-food Applications

Region

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Browse Food & Beverages Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Commercial Flour Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/commercial-flour-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/commercial-flour-market.html Rice Flour Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-flour-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rice-flour-market.html Cake Mixes Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cake-mixes-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research