FUNCTIONAL DRINKS BRAND NEXBA OPENS OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST IN ITS GLOBAL EXPANSION

Nexba calls for investors to own a slice of one of the best-selling kombucha brands in the UK on a mission to rid the world of sugar and artificial ingredients.

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful crowdfunding round in Australia in June raising $0.7 million AUD, rapidly growing functional drinks brand, Nexba, is expanding fast into a $300 billion AUD global market. Founded in 2010 in Australia, Nexba is on a mission to rid the world of sugar and artificial ingredients having eliminated over 7 billion grams of sugar from diets globally*. The brand is now calling on consumers to invest into its global expansion and help Nexba continue their mission to lead in good-gut-friendly, functional and naturally sugar-free drinks. The new funding campaign aims to raise an additional £775,000-£1M ($1.5-2.0 million AUD), through Crowdcube to further accelerate international expansion.

Invest in one of the best-selling kombucha brands in the UK

Further honouring its mission, Nexba expanded to Goodness Group Global in 2023 with the aim of building the leading platform of better-for-you brands, now available to 250 million customers in 15 global markets. As part of this expansion the company launched new products and brands in Australia including Nexba Better Soda, and PACE, a rapid hydration drink with zero sugar created in partnership with Australian cricket captain and IPL superstar Pat Cummins.

With Nexba and PACE already generating sales >£12.5m/year (FY24), now is the time to invest in brands that do good and taste good.

International CEO Dave Wallwork commented: "Nexba and PACE are strong brands, meeting fast growing trends, and with some of the best selling products. With investment in local, sustainable, production, I see us scaling fast with products that are good for you, and good for the planet."

Join Nexba and Goodness Group Global in their mission to lead the global functional and naturally sugar-free movement here.

*based on Nexbas own calculations

Warning: Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high risk investment.

