FullCircl Launches W2 White Label Identity Verification Platform

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform that removes the regulatory and verification roadblocks to drive revenue growth, is excited to announce the launch of its first white label orchestration platform through W2 by FullCircl to help regulated businesses onboard more customers and meet regulatory requirements.

It's essential that regulated businesses deliver secure, compliant verification and onboarding processes, whilst balancing the customer experience. FullCircl's new white label platform offers out-of-the-box access to the full spectrum of W2's global capabilities – KYC processes, PEPs, sanctions, identity screening, AML, fraud prevention, and financial risk affordability checks – with a fully-brandable dashboard (colours, typography, and logo) and custom URL.

The white label experience can be delivered rapidly and cost effectively for organisations seeking to significantly enhance compliance with stringent regulations, and rapidly scale up efficient customer onboarding capabilities. Benefits include:

Instant access to 20+ global identity verification suppliers within one platform

Expanded product proposition and additional revenue stream generation

Industry-leading customer compliance and enhanced tracking capabilities

Fully embedded solution that integrates seamlessly into existing digital customer journeys.

Speaking about the launch Lynsey Hoxha, Head of Channel partnerships at W2 by FullCircl, commented: "We're excited to bring our white label experience to market. As a result of legacy technology, too many organisations still treat identity verification and fraud prevention as siloed processes which has a huge impact on the quality of onboarding processes. We believe in simplifying processes - our white label platform takes the headache out of dealing with multiple suppliers, eliminates the technical and cost implications that too often impact transformation, and ensures the best possible onboarding experience for users and customers alike."

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194643/4566935/FullCircl_logo.jpg