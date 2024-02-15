FullCircl Announces C-Suite Appointments to Drive Next Phase of Transformation

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a UK-based SaaS platform that automates the verification of global businesses and individuals, today announces the appointments of Hema Marshall as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Amy Musk as Chief Operating Officer, and new VP Product Immy Tugcu. These appointments signal a step change for FullCircl as it moves from a founder-led scale-up to C-Suite driven organisation.

Hema Marshall joins as FullCircl's first ever CRO from Sparqa Legal. She also brings with her 13 years' senior leadership experience at Cisco. Hema has a track record of driving growth by successfully building and leading high-performing sales teams and implementing holistic strategies for growth-driven alignment across all revenue-related operations. Marking a huge strategic addition to the FullCircl senior leadership team, she will play a pivotal role in driving even more value for customers and partners.

Amy Musk, who previously served as VP of Growth, moves into the role of COO. Amy has been with the business for 6 years; her clarity of execution has consistently delivered exceptional results. Moving into the COO role Amy will accelerate FullCircl's growth trajectory by shaping the next phase of its strategy, facilitating collaborative optimisation of its business operations, and delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

Immy Tugcu, who has been with FullCircl since its formation, has also become its new VP Product. She will lead the team in formulating and executing a product strategy and vision that ensures the business continues to foster innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the financially regulated industries FullCircl serves.

Speaking about the appointments, Andrew Yates, CEO of FullCircl, commented: "These new appointments are the next building block in FullCircl's journey, moving us from founder-led to C-Suite managed. We've restructured our business for even faster growth and to ensure we remain highly responsive to the changing needs of the regulated businesses we serve."

"We sit at a unique intersection between being a RegTech and a data intelligence technology that drives revenue, giving us an exciting opportunity to drive the future direction of digital transformation. These new leaders are incredibly talented, and I look forward to working in partnership with them to take our business and our customers into the future."

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: Kelly@kellyprior.co.uk

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194643/4544995/FullCircl_logo.jpg