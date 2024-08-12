FullCircl and LSEG Risk Intelligence Join Forces to Tackle Global Identity Fraud Challenge

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FullCircl, a UK-based RegTech which is uniquely placed at the intersection where revenue meets regulation, has announced a new partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence. The partnership provides instant access to a broad global collection of information providers supporting document verification, biometric checks and third-party data validation, helping regulated businesses reduce identity fraud whilst delivering a superior customer experience.

As a result of this vital data ecosystem partnership, FullCircl customers now have single-point API access to 400+ data sources across 50+ countries, including government credit agencies and issuing authorities, telcos and utility providers, and corporate registries, to help verify the identities of individuals and businesses quickly, efficiently, and with authority.

Identity fraud now accounts for 64% of all fraud losses in the UK. FullCircl is leading the way in helping businesses remain compliant, improving the customer experience and, as a result, gaining a competitive advantage. Its sophisticated suite of KYC and KYB identity verification solutions deliver some of the best match rates in the market.

Stuart Boardman, Director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships at FullCircl, commented: "FullCircl is committed to providing our customers with access to the broadest collection of best-in-class data providers in the market. Our identity verification services already cover 240+ countries. This newly announced partnership with LSEG significantly strengthens our capabilities in over 50 key territories, ensuring every user has single-point access to the tools they need to support embedded identity verification, at every stage of the customer lifecycle. This is a real game-changer for FullCircl and the regulated businesses we work with."

Daniel Flowe, Head of Digital Identity at LSEG said, "We're delighted to formalise our relationship with FullCircl, assisting them in helping regulated businesses frictionlessly verify the identities of individuals and legal entities with the highest degree of confidence, thanks to direct, instant access to our deep consortium of global 400+ data sources."

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a B2B SaaS company that brings regulation fully in-step with customer acquisition, creating better business from the start. Its global solutions drive revenue growth, keep risk and compliance in check, and streamline customer onboarding. Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications reduces the cost to acquire and serve, clears the way for positive customer relationships, and accelerates profitable growth.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. It enables businesses to verify the identity of corporate entities and individuals and orchestrate many of the time-consuming checks needed to conduct customer due diligence during onboarding, such as KYC, AML and fraud, empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers. By embedding KYB and KYC from the very beginning of the customer engagement, FullCircl has compliance solved.

FullCircl was formed following the acquisition by Artesian Solutions of DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML, Fraud Detection and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves over 500 customers, 15,000+ web application users, processes over 300 million checks per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

About LSEG Risk Intelligence:

LSEG Risk Intelligence provides a suite of solutions to help organisations efficiently navigate risks, avoid reputational damage, reduce fraud and ensure legal and regulatory compliance around the globe. From screening solutions through World-Check, to detailed background checks on any entity or individual through due diligence reports, and innovative identity verification, account verification and digital onboarding services – you can trust us to help you successfully manage your risk, so you can operate more efficiently, more effectively and more confidently. Learn more at lseg.com/risk-intelligence.

