Full Session Schedule Released for Mendix World 2021 - World's Largest Digital Gathering for Low-Code Development

- Fortune 500 execs, enterprise tech leaders, low-code experts, and leading industry analysts will offer a comprehensive view on low-code's pivotal role in enterprise digitalization

- Business and IT leaders and 'makers' are invited to tailor personalized agendas of sessions, workshops and roundtables to get the most out of the event

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced the complete session schedule of technical how-tos and executive presentations that will be featured at Mendix World 2021 . The three-day virtual conference, beginning September 7, is the world's largest and most prestigious annual low-code event, where everyone with a role in enterprise digitalization comes to discover, network, share knowledge, and learn more about the tools, techniques and strategies propelling the low-code software development movement forward.

Makers from every corner of the enterprise who are dedicated to creating the digital future of their organizations should register and begin creating their personalized conference schedule. Registrants can find sessions relevant to their industry and their job role or by topic areas, such as process automation, IoT and data integration, on the event website.

As software's central role in executing business-critical needs continues to increase in complexity and sophistication, Mendix is providing enterprise digitalization stakeholders with crucial knowledge and skills. In over 85 breakout sessions, attendees can expect to see the work of Mendix customers, hear perspectives from industry analysts, and see demos of the latest Mendix platform enhancements.

Industry experts and guest speakers

This year's lineup of speakers includes leaders from Fortune 500 companies, industry strategists and Mendix implementation partners. John Bratincevic of Forrester will discuss the role of low-code in implementing process automation at scale. Executives from Accenture Digital will talk about the current state of low-code and its growing role in the future of custom software development.

From the customer side, Mohammed Kaka, chief operating officer at Al Baraka , an international banking group headquartered in Bahrain, will share how a banking solution developed on low-code is enabling the company to deliver consumer-grade applications while expending fewer resources than rivals. "As a challenger bank operating in a competitive space, we are eager to share the insights and benefits Mendix has brought to our organization by increasing our ability to improve customer satisfaction and deliver digital solutions," Kaka said.

"Mendix enables flexible and iterative development," said Linda Lin, consulting director at ClaimSecure, Canada's largest privately held healthcare management firm. "As a first-time user, I'm amazed at the speed of application development – from concept to requirement gathering to product delivery. I'm excited to share our business perspective and also hear how others have used the technology to deliver manpower efficiencies and improved customer satisfaction."

Beyond one-size-fits-all

Whether attendees are beginning their low-code journey or seeking guidance on next-level digitalization strategies, Mendix World 2021 offers a wide variety of content on which to build.

Business and IT leaders will hear how real business problems in banking, insurance and manufacturing were solved with low-code. They can see how other leaders are employing Mendix to create sophisticated multiexperience applications, harness ascending technologies like AI and IoT, and create exceptional customer experiences. Attendees will share stories about how the Mendix all-in-one platform helped them transform industry-specific knowledge into next-generation digital services that foster more efficient engagement with customers, employees and suppliers.

will hear how real business problems in banking, insurance and manufacturing were solved with low-code. They can see how other leaders are employing Mendix to create sophisticated multiexperience applications, harness ascending technologies like AI and IoT, and create exceptional customer experiences. Attendees will share stories about how the Mendix all-in-one platform helped them transform industry-specific knowledge into next-generation digital services that foster more efficient engagement with customers, employees and suppliers. Enterprise architects are being asked to design a strategic technology direction that supports a company's mission both today and in the future. Accordingly, as the scope of their role has expanded, the content available for them at Mendix World has increased and become more diverse. With session tracks around "Architect For Scale" and "Lead Business Transformation," for example, enterprise architects can learn how to choose and establish a mobile architecture strategy, how their peers manage long-term tech evaluations, and how Mendix supports security and empowers governance as enterprises grow.

are being asked to design a strategic technology direction that supports a company's mission both today and in the future. Accordingly, as the scope of their role has expanded, the content available for them at Mendix World has increased and become more diverse. With session tracks around "Architect For Scale" and "Lead Business Transformation," for example, enterprise architects can learn how to choose and establish a mobile architecture strategy, how their peers manage long-term tech evaluations, and how Mendix supports security and empowers governance as enterprises grow. Professional developers will find an abundance of fare to uplevel their abilities, whether they are novice Mendix developers or professionals who have worked with Mendix for years. The agenda features how-to sessions and live demonstrations covering topics such as building full-text search capabilities with Elasticsearch, using Mendix with Azure DevOps for CI/CD, UX design best practices, and QA for Mendix applications.

will find an abundance of fare to uplevel their abilities, whether they are novice Mendix developers or professionals who have worked with Mendix for years. The agenda features how-to sessions and live demonstrations covering topics such as building full-text search capabilities with Elasticsearch, using Mendix with Azure DevOps for CI/CD, UX design best practices, and QA for Mendix applications. New-to-Mendix attendees will find a portfolio of sessions designed to quickly bring them up-to-speed on low-code with key skills and best practices. The sessions will offer advice on evaluating low-code platforms from customers who have done so and explanations of market trends and how to build a first application with Mendix.

"As global enterprises revise their strategic approaches to succeed in the new, post-pandemic economy, thousands of individuals will converge at Mendix World to learn the latest and most innovative ways to speed up and digitalize their operations and customer interactions," said Mendix CEO and Cofounder Derek Roos. "Mendix is the most powerful and accessible platform for developing high-value solutions. We're ready and excited to welcome makers of all skill levels from around the globe to Mendix World 2021."

Register for Mendix World , explore the agenda, and start building your personalized conference adventure.

About Mendix World

Mendix World 2021 is on track to be the largest worldwide gathering of low-code experts, technology pioneers, business leaders, industry analysts, and software developers who will share their first-hand experiences tackling enterprise digitalization using low-code software development. Thousands of individuals interested in a wide range of digital solutions across multiple economic sectors will be able to choose between live Q&As, learning tracks, demonstrations, and small-group gatherings of solution architects, business strategists, and IT experts attending this year's three-day-long virtual conference.

Register for Mendix World

Early registration will ensure that attendees are up-to-date about speaker announcements and other key news heading into the conference as it happens. For more information about Mendix World and to register, please visit Mendix World 2021 Registration .

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can "Make with More" by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; "Make it Smart," by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and "Make at Scale," to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance. Mendix World is the premiere low-code event of the year, attracting nearly 10,000 Mendix enthusiasts and from every business segment.

Press Inquiries

Sara Black

sara@bospar.com

(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz

Senior Director of Global Communications

Mendix

Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com

(415) 518-7870

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/440429/Mendix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mendix