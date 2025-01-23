Full house at the Belgium House: this year's sessions and renowned speakers fostered numerous international partnerships during the WEF 2025

BRUSSELS , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open for four days on the iconic Promenade of Davos for the second consecutive year, the Belgium House was packed during the World Economic Forum 2025. Belgium therefore stood out in Davos, and the success of this Belgian showcase helped strengthen the country's position as a strategic player on the global stage, attracting top economic, political, and industrial leaders.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joins Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Belgium House. © Belgaimage

The Belgium House at Davos was a great success during the WEF 2025, turning the spotlight on Belgium's expertise in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, security, resilience, clean technologies and energy infrastructure.

The highlight was undoubtedly the high-level panel discussion on "War-Proofing the Economy to Maintain Peace" between Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of the European Investment Bank (Nadia Calviño), John Cockerill (François Michel) and Syensqo (Ilham Kadri). The discussion, which attracted a large crowd of interested parties, was followed by the official Belgian cocktail reception, with Their Majesties the King and Queen in attendance.

Other highlights included many noteworthy presentations on the clean energy transition, economic security and the role of Belgian companies in industrial and sustainable development. These sessions underlined Belgium's commitment to strengthening international cooperation and enhancing its role in debates on geopolitics and climate action. The many political figures and industry leaders who attended enriched the dialogue on today's major global issues.

"We are proud to have once again presented the Belgium House at Davos as a centre for innovation and technological expertise. Belgium is open for business. We strongly support this private-sector initiative because our open economy can only develop by connecting its know-how and performance with foreign stakeholders.

In a difficult geopolitical context, the Belgium House is rightly focusing this year on security and defence. Over the next five years, we will be redefining the European single market and our national economy. A robust economic foundation is essential if we are to meet the security challenges facing us today and in the future.

There can be no secure society without a strong economy, and no strong economy without security. This underscores the urgent need to advance the Industrial Deal we've championed for the last two years – a cornerstone for reigniting sustainable economic growth."

Alexander De Croo

Prime Minister

The Belgium House at Davos, a private-sector initiative supported by the Belgian federal authorities, played its role as a platform for informal discussions, while strengthening links between economic, political and academic players. It is a key part of "Belgium. Embracing openness", an international campaign designed to boost the country's image. Run by the FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister, this campaign aims to promote Belgium's reputation among investors, opinion leaders, researchers and students.

The Belgium House, an initiative of European Business Summits, is organised with the support of FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister and FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. We would like to thank Belgian industry players AB InBev, Ackermans & van Haaren, DEME, Elia Group, Fluxys, John Cockerill, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Syensqo, Bosaq and the Federation of the Belgian Food Industry (Fevia) for making the Belgium House possible.

For more information and highlights from this year's Belgium House at Davos, visit the official website: https://belgiumindavos.eu .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604159/FPS.jpg