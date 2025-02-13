Fujitsu to offer Fujitsu Cloud Service Generative AI Platform for secure and flexible enterprise data management

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the launch of the Fujitsu Cloud Service Generative AI Platform. The new service, which combines data confidentiality with the ease of use of the cloud, will be made available in Japan during fiscal year 2025, with a global rollout planned for the future. Fujitsu will begin accepting applications for a trial of this service in Japan starting February 13, 2025.

Generative AI offers significant productivity gains across various business functions from brainstorming and meeting minute generation to automated code creation. However, its adoption in sectors handling sensitive data has been limited due to concerns about data leakage, unintended AI learning, and compliance with internal regulations. Fujitsu's new platform directly addresses these challenges.

To ensure data security and compliance, the service combines Fsas Technologies Inc.'s Private AI Platform on PRIMERGY, Supermicro's GPU servers, and Fujitsu's Takane large language model (LLM) which is the core technology of the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service and renowned for its world-leading Japanese language capabilities, as well as generative AI security enhancement technologies to offer an on-demand cloud-based generative AI solution through Fujitsu's data centers. This architecture manages client data in a private area on the cloud in Fujitsu's data center, allowing for the secure processing of confidential information.

In addition to Takane, Fujitsu plans to gradually increase the number of available LLMs from other companies to meet customer needs.

Fujitsu will add the new service to its Fujitsu Computing as a Service (1) portfolio. Fujitsu will provide comprehensive support, from initial implementation to ongoing optimization, enabling businesses to maximize the efficiency and productivity gains of generative AI and drive significant business transformation.

For full release click here