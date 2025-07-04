Fujitsu launches solution to enhance customers' global supply chain resilience

AI-driven rapid profit impact analysis supports optimal decision-making

KAWASAKI, Japan, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of a new solution that utilizes AI agents to facilitate rapid impact analysis and optimal decision-making in global supply chains. The solution, which is positioned to enhance resilience in global supply chains, will be available to customers worldwide from today as a new feature of Fujitsu's all-in-one operation platform Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS), offered as part of Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's cross-industry business model to address societal issues.

Fujitsu will continue to contribute to a sustainable world by enhancing resilience through the integration of data, AI technologies, and industry expertise, minimizing the impact on customers' businesses even in unforeseen circumstances.

Navigating uncertainty: supporting customer resilience amid industry supply chain challenges

In recent years, geopolitical risks, natural disasters, and market fluctuations have heightened uncertainty for businesses around the world. The manufacturing industry, with its complex global supply chains, faces particularly significant risks. Unforeseen events can lead to changes in transportation routes, production stoppages, and increased costs, which can exert downward pressure on profits and reduce competitiveness. Traditional supply chain management struggles to respond swiftly, making the review of business continuity plans (BCP) and strengthening supply chain resilience urgent priorities.

Solution features

The solution consolidates data from internal and external sources, swiftly pinpointing products heavily impacted by market fluctuations and calculating profit impacts. Utilizing DI PaaS's robust data integration capabilities, analyses that once took weeks can now be completed in days. AI agents offer countermeasure proposals, facilitating optimal decision-making through on-screen simulations.

The solution enhances supply chain resilience through three key steps:

1. Profit and Cost Structure Analysis Provides detailed visibility into global supply chain risks and profitability by: Mapping supplier and factory exposure to market fluctuations Displaying import costs by product and route Helping customers understand cost structures and identify potential risks

2. Strategic Pricing Simulator Optimizes pricing strategies with: Price elasticity analysis to assess demand impact Simulated pricing based on cost structure changes Tools to adapt to market shifts and maximize revenue

3. Operational Change Simulator Enhances supply chain efficiency by: Analyzing profit and cost effects of shifting from high-cost procurement Using AI agents to assess alternative suppliers and transport routes Supporting rapid, data-driven decisions via orchestrated impact analysis

For full release click here: https://global.fujitsu/en-global/newsroom/gl/2025/07/02-01