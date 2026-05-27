Fujitsu expands AI strategy through collaborations with OpenAI and Anthropic

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fujitsu signs strategic partnership agreement with Anthropic

Fujitsu has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Anthropic PBC. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will combine Anthropic's AI technology, Claude, with its own industry and business expertise as well as its capabilities in building and operating mission-critical systems. The partnership aims to accelerate AI transformation for Japanese enterprises while strengthening the safety and reliability of social infrastructure, including critical infrastructure systems. As part of this collaboration, Fujitsu will enhance and expand the Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, leveraging Claude to help customers turn AI capabilities into business value. In addition, all Fujitsu Group employees will utilize Claude to improve productivity and operational efficiency while practically validating secure and responsible approaches to AI adoption. Fujitsu will also leverage its own AI technologies, including Fujitsu Kozuchi and Takane, to provide optimized AI selection, design, and integration tailored to customers' diverse requirements.

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Fujitsu begins collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate AI transformation in Japan's enterprise sector

Fujitsu has begun a collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate AI transformation across Japan's enterprise sector. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will integrate OpenAI's advanced AI technologies into its AI service portfolio. By combining OpenAI's AI technologies with Fujitsu's long-established industry and business expertise, along with its large-scale system integration and operational capabilities, Fujitsu aims to strengthen AI adoption among Japanese enterprises and contribute to improving the safety and reliability of social infrastructure. Fujitsu Group employees will actively use OpenAI's technologies to build a new collaborative model in which people and AI agents work together across a broad range of activities, including development, operations, proposal creation, and service delivery. In addition, Fujitsu will incorporate its AI reliability enhancement technologies to establish a technological and operational foundation that ensures safety, transparency, and controllability in AI utilization. Through the knowledge gained from this collaboration and its own internal transformation efforts, Fujitsu will deliver trusted AI transformation to customers.

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