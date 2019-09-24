FUJIFILM SonoSite Institute Now Available In Five Additional Languages

Multi-lingual POCUS educational tools are the result of global member demand

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound solutions, today announced that its SonoSite Institute, a comprehensive online educational resource dedicated to empowering and educating healthcare providers about point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), is now available in five additional languages. Due to growing demand by current global users, the website resources are now offered in French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese, as well as the original English.

"Point-of-care ultrasound is a lifesaving tool that is making a huge and positive difference in patient care, across a variety of settings. As the undisputed leader in POCUS, Fujifilm SonoSite is as committed to education as we are to innovation," said Diku Mandavia, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite. "Our content-rich SonoSite Institute is designed for all clinicians who want to increase their confidence in performing both diagnostic and procedural POCUS applications. We currently have SonoSite Institute members from over 170 countries around the world, and in recent years, many have requested that we translate our educational resources into additional languages. We listened to those members and we are proud to roll out the new multi-lingual SonoSite Institute."

Fujifilm SonoSite recognizes that many users find learning in one's native language quicker, easier and more efficient. SonoSite Institute's newly translated resources are designed to accommodate that demand.

Originally launched in English in November 2015, SonoSite Institute is a web-based resource available on any internet-enabled device—phone, tablet or PC—allowing users to learn and study whenever and wherever is convenient for them. Self-paced, users learn at the speed that works best for them to gain the confidence required to use POCUS in everyday practice while also branching out and becoming proficient in a variety of specialties.

Features include an intuitive platform that allows users to quickly search for specific POCUS applications including case studies, webinars, clinical images, videos and more—across a wide array of specialties. Learning paths include courses that allow users to rate their base knowledge and track progress with built-in evaluation benchmarks as well as print out certificates upon successful completion of each course. In addition, users will find fresh specialty-specific content created by POCUS practitioners including deep dives into topics such as central line management and eFAST exams, as well as trending applications like perioperative, TEE, and nerve blocks for opioid avoidance. Finally, SonoSite Institute also offers reimbursement guides for coding and billing procedures in the U.S.

SonoSite Institute is available exclusively to SonoSite customers and is included with all system purchases. Customers can register with a SonoSite ultrasound serial number. To learn more, visit https://www.sonosite.com/education/sonosite-institute.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., is the innovator and world leader in point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656583/FUJIFILM_VisualSonics_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.fujifilm.com/



SOURCE FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.