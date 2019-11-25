FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announces Its Participation As A Founding Member For The Establishment Of A New Center For Innovation And Manufacturing In Boston, Massachusetts

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) has announced its participation as a founding member in a newly announced center for innovation and manufacturing of next-generation medicines. FDB, along with Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), GE Healthcare Life Sciences and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., have signed a non-binding letter of intent to establish a center in the Greater Boston Metropolitan to focus on the development and manufacturing of emerging therapeutic modalities such as cell therapies and gene therapies. Additional contributing members including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, MilliporeSigma, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and other area hospitals.

"This is a momentous opportunity for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to fully engage in its core purpose as a Partner for Life focused on the advancement of tomorrow's medicines," said Martin Meeson, President and COO of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, US. "Our participation as one of the founding members is to enable these very important therapies to be accessible to patients. We seek to bring very much needed expertise and capacity to the one of the leading biotechnology ecosystem in the world."

Additional details regarding this venture will be available in early 2020.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695255/FUJIFILM_Diosynth_Biotechnologies_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.fujifilmdiosynth.com



SOURCE FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies