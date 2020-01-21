Fueling HPC and M&E Applications with Infortrend All-Flash Scale-out NAS

News provided by

Infortrend Technology, Inc.

21 Jan, 2020, 07:00 GMT

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, recently launched all-flash models in its EonStor CS scale-out NAS family. With the all-flash platform, CS significantly increases processing speed for massive unstructured data, aiming to enable performance-demanding applications, such as 4K broadcasting or real-time streaming in M&E industry and HPC (high performance computing).

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS that can support up to 144 nodes in a cluster with a total of over 100 GBps Read/Write speed and 100PB capacity. With the launch of CS 4025B, an all-flash model, CS is now able to support 3.4/2 GB/s read/write speed per single node. In addition, the CS supports 40GB/s RDMA node-to-node connection, satisfying customer requirements for ultra-high- speed data processing. 

Moreover, CS now allows a more flexible architecture with a hybrid configuration of all-flash and all-HDD pools. Users can allocate performance-demanding workloads in the all-flash pool while keeping cold data or capacity-hungry applications in the all-HDD pool. A flexible deployment ensures maximum system efficiency and smarter data management.

HPC and M&E industries benefit the most from this hybrid configuration, since these two industries usually involve massive data volume and high-speed data processing. For example, in HPC applications, users can allocate parallel computing and analysis to the all-flash pool, and then back up or archive massive data in the all-HDD pool. In M&E industry, 4K video broadcasting, post-production, and live streaming normally require very high performance and, thus, suitable for the use of all-flash pool. Apart from this, users can store huge volumes of video files in the all-HDD pool.

Learn more about EonStor CS scale-out NAS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Related Links

http://www.infortrend.com

SOURCE Infortrend Technology, Inc.

Also from this source

Simple and Centralized File Management with Infortrend Office...

Infortrend Optimizes Datacenter Footprint with High Density 4U...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fueling HPC and M&E Applications with Infortrend All-Flash Scale-out NAS

News provided by

Infortrend Technology, Inc.

21 Jan, 2020, 07:00 GMT