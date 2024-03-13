Fueled by Growth, Global Fintech Adyen Doubles Down on North American Presence With New 150,000-Square-Foot Office in Downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has signed a new sublease to a 150,000-square-foot office building at 505 Brannan Street. The lease will extend through December 2032, subject to all appropriate regulatory approvals, and Adyen's offices will span all six floors of the building.

This new office will provide a vibrant commercial and tech hub for the company's San Francisco team of more than 300 employees. The space is thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and a positive work environment. It is also strategically located in close proximity to many of Adyen's North American clients that are also based in San Francisco.

"We're proud to expand our footprint in San Francisco as a dedicated member of the local business community," said Davi Strazza, president of North America, Adyen. "We've been investing in North America for over a decade, and this lease represents our future ambitions and growth in the market. We're honored to work with so many leading U.S. companies, including McDonald's, Microsoft, Uber and Etsy, and look forward to bringing our best-in-class fintech platform to even more organizations."

San Francisco serves as Adyen's North American headquarters, and the company has significant presences in Chicago, New York and Toronto. As reported in Adyen's latest half-year results, North America was the company's fastest growing region, with net revenues up 27% year on year.

Adyen opened its first San Francisco office in 2012 with a diverse, international team and has continued to steadily increase its presence ever since. Recently, Adyen was named as one of Built In's Best Places to Work in San Francisco.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. For more information, visit Adyen.com.

