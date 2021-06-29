FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership

-- Moving beyond financial results, the partnership will focus on generating a positive impact to create a better world

-- Tom and Gisele are becoming shareholders of FTX Trading Ltd. as part of the partnership

-- FTX, Tom and Gisele are committing to a multi-million dollar annual charitable contribution during the multi-year partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc., FTX Trading Limited, and Blockfolio Inc., the companies behind FTX.US, FTX.COM and Blockfolio respectively (collectively referred to as "FTX"), today announced a long-term partnership with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. As part of this historic deal, Tom and Gisele will each be taking an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and will both receive crypto. Tom will serve as an Ambassador for FTX and Gisele will take on the role of FTX's Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," said Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur-investor Tom Brady. "This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

As global icons, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen taking an equity stake and having an active role for the FTX group further solidifies FTX's status as the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The deal is also yet another example of the crypto and digital asset industry gaining further credibility and acceptance outside of crypto natives and those in finance. FTX will help guide Tom and Gisele through their continued education on this nascent asset class, and they have already opened their Blockfolio accounts to invest and trade the cryptocurrencies of their choice.

As a seven-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the greatest athletes of all time, Tom is a natural fit in his new role as Ambassador for FTX given the platform has quickly risen to one of the leading exchanges worldwide. As Ambassador he will be responsible for elevating all FTX brands to a new audience through a variety of initiatives. Tom will also work closely with Gisele and Sam on charitable aspects of the partnership to ensure each project has the greatest positive impact.

Gisele Bündchen commented on the news, "It was fascinating getting to know more about the crypto universe! Cryptocurrency will become more and more familiar to all of us as time goes on. What attracted me most about this partnership was the potential to apply resources to help regenerate the Earth, and enable people to lead better lives, therefore generating real transformation in our society. Sam and I are both enthusiasts who share a belief that we are on this earth for a greater reason, and that we all have a role in safeguarding our planet. I look forward to working with the FTX team to create a positive impact in our world!"

FTX, Gisele and Tom have also committed to providing an annual multi-million contribution to charity throughout the duration of the partnership. In the spirit of effective altruism, Gisele will work closely with the FTX group to determine which charities could have the greatest positive impact. As the Head of Environmental & Social Initiatives, she will also play a key role in driving forward existing initiatives such as reducing FTX's carbon footprint and promoting equality and diversity. FTX's mission is to change the world for the better in as many ways as possible and both Gisele and Tom will play an important role in this shared mission.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, concluded, "After talking with Tom and Gisele on our shared interest in crypto, charity, and doing your best, I was excited for them to be a part of what we're building at FTX. I'm excited to announce our long-term partnership and believe their support will be huge in helping us achieve our goals. The three of us have a shared passion for giving back in ways that are the most impactful. I look forward to working with both of them on growing the FTX brand alongside other exciting environmental, social, and charitable initiatives that we have planned together."

