FSO & VLC / Li-Fi Market worth $7.39 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

FSO & VLC / Li-Fi Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.78 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 7.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Transmission Type, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of technological awareness Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of Li-Fi in various industries Key Market Drivers Limited last-mile connectivity



The IT & telecommunications in FSO vertical segment are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The IT & telecommunications vertical holds the largest market share in the FSO market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. FSO systems typically have lower latency compared to radio-based solutions, which is important for real-time applications. The FSO technology can alleviate data traffic from congested fiber networks, thereby increasing overall network capacity. Additionally, FSO can act as a backup or redundant communication link in the event of fiber optic cable failures.

The bidirectional segment in VLC/Li-Fi transmission type segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

The bidirectional segment held a larger share of the market in 2023, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Unidirectional VLC offers unidirectional and point-to-point light communication at low data rates, while the bidirectional VLC technology enables fully networked, bidirectional, and high-speed wireless communication. The bidirectional technology is projected to be adopted by all the major verticals.

The VLC/Li-Fi market in Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region has the largest customer base globally, and digital technologies, including VLC, have seen significant adoption. Major factors encouraging the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific include the adoption of smartphones, a rise in the number of internet users (41.9 per 100 inhabitants), a surge in the need for connectivity, focus on improving existing networks and establishing new connectivity networks, and the increase in bandwidth-intensive applications such as video-on-demand services. The growth of the VLC/Li-Fi industry is largely driven by the surge in internet users in China and India due to the rapid increase in the use of high-speed broadband networks and mobile devices in these countries.

The report profiles key players in VLC/Li-Fi companies such as Signify Holding (Netherlands), Lucibel SA (France), fSONA Networks Corp. (Canada), Wireless Excellence Limited (UK), Oledcomm (France), pureLiFi (UK), and Acuity Brands, Inc. (US).

