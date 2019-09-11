Fruit Fresh E-commerce Market Report Put Forth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers and Growth Trends Through 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fruit Fresh e-Commerce Market is expected to scale new heights in the upcoming period. This could be credited to the upswing in online trading.

The Fruit fresh E-commerce Market is segmented by type, application, and geography. By type, the segmentation goes like B2B (Business to Business), P2P (Point to Point), C2B (Customer to Business), C2C (Customer to Customer), and B2C (Business to Customer). By application, the market could span reducing input costs and business processes, improving corporate transactions' efficiency, increasing enterprise supply chain's flexibility, reducing purchase cost between supply chain node's enterprises, and improving interaction between customers and enterprises. At the same time, restraints could be in the form of initial investment.

By geography, the Fruit fresh E-commerce Market could be classified as Southeast Asia, Japan, South & Central America, China, Europe, and United States. The United States and Europe have already reached their zenith with regards to e-Commerce. Now it's Asia Pacific calling the shots. LATAM is also catching up as Brazil and Chile are going crazy with e-Commerce. In Asia Pacific, China has "Frutacloud" as an e-Commerce platform for trading fresh fruits. As per Liu George (its CEO) at "Global Cherry Summit" in 2016, there were 731 million Chinese netizens; which was much more than India and United States combined. He also stated that out of those netizens, 70% did go in for online payments on regular basis. This did speak volumes about the scope of fruit fresh e-Commerce then and the streak still continues.

In India, "Amazon" does provide fresh fruits. This has benefited small- and medium-scale fruit vendors; as they could propagate their fruits all over India. Flipkart has, as of now, restricted itself to dry fruits. It is expected to eventually venture into fresh fruits in the near future. The other players contributing to the market of Fruit fresh E-commerce include Alibaba Group, JD, Yihaodian, Womai, Sfbest, Benlai, and Tootoo.

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.