Fruit Attraction 2024 invites global participation

From 8 to 10 October, companies from the fruit and vegetable industry will once again have a date at the world's leading event for the marketing of fruit and vegetables.

MADRID, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit Attraction, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, is hosting its 16th edition between the 8th and 10th October. Under the slogan "Discover the essence of the sector", the major trade event for the fruit and vegetable industry is opening its application period for all companies in the industry worldwide wishing to participate.

After the resounding success of the last edition, Fruit Attraction 2024 returns stronger and more vibrant than ever, offering proposals to the entire industry that contribute to boosting and facilitating its commercial interaction.

Fruit Attraction will occupy more than 65,000 sq. m of exhibition area across 9 halls: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 at IFEMA MADRID, showcasing products, solutions, new varieties and formats, research, trends and innovations of over 2,000 participating companies. The extensive offering will be distributed into four specialised areas: Fresh Produce, Related Industry, Fresh Food Logistics and Innova&Tech. In addition, the avocado will be the star product of 2024.

On this occasion, the powerful International Buyers Programme, supported as in previous editions by ICEX and its commercial offices abroad, will once again be joined by the Guest Importing Countries initiative, with China and Saudi Arabia taking centre stage. This action will foster international trade relations at the event, complemented by a full programme of roundtable discussions, guided tours of the trade fair and B2B sessions. Madrid, once again assuming the role of fruit and vegetable capital of the world, will welcome more than 1,000 buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers and wholesalers from around the world.

As is now customary, the trade event will serve as a knowledge hub for the fruit and vegetable industry, offering a full programme of technical conferences featuring diverse content and high-calibre participants and speakers. Among the highlights of Fruit Attraction are Grape Attraction, Biofruit Congress, The Fresh Food Logistics Summit, along with the Innovation Hub and Factoría Chef.

