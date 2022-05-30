Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Revenue To Reach $10.2 Bn by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global fruit and vegetable processing equipment market accounted for $5.6 billion revenue in 2021, which is set to reach $10.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a 6.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The growing population and changing food choices, as people's purchasing behavior shifts toward higher-value commodities, are the major factors driving the market.

The demand for pre-processing equipment holds the largest market share, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% in the coming years. This is because fruits and vegetables gathered from farms contain dirt, germs, external nutrients, and biocides, making them unfit for direct eating.

Key Findings of Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Report

In the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market, the packaging and handling equipment category is expected to grow at a significant rate. This will be due to the rising need for packaging and handling equipment to extend the products' shelf life and mandates by government for proper product labeling.

Due to the high nutritional content, manufacturers of plant-based meals are focused on legumes, fruits and vegetables, and pulses to improve the flavor and texture of meals, which offers lucrative opportunities to industry players.

The APAC fruit and vegetable processing equipment market is advancing at a significant rate due to the surging population, growing FDI, changing food preferences, and increasing disposable income.

The U.S. has a massive market for the equipment in North America , since it ranks third in the globe for ready-to-eat and packaged food consumption. Furthermore, the safety precautions implemented by authorities such as the FDA have resulted in a stronger public trust in processed food.

GEA Group AG released a food processing, freezing, and packaging product in May 2022 that prioritizes digitalization, product quality, sustainability, and productivity.

that prioritizes digitalization, product quality, sustainability, and productivity. Bühler and DIL Deutsches Institut für Lebensmitteltechnik e. V., a research institute, entered into a partnership in January 2021 to develop advanced manufacturing methods for healthy and sustainable food products.

Vegan cuisine's growing popularity has resulted in a favorable change in the vision of plant-based food companies. As per Plant Proteins.com, plant-based food retail sales in the U.S. rose by 11% between 2018 and 2019. As a result, food processing firms are augmenting their manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for plant-based products.

The main companies in the fruit and vegetable processing equipment market have used a variety of methods, including the release of new and innovative equipment as well as improvements in the existing equipment, to strengthen their position. These companies are Turatti Group, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Marel, Krones AG, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., GEA Group AG, FENCO Food Machinery S.R.L., Bühler AG, Bigtem Makine A.S., ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO. LTD., and Alfa Laval.

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Equipment Type

Pre-processing

Peeling/Inspection/slicing

Washing & dewatering

Fillers

Packaging & handling

Seasoning systems

By Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Processing System

Small Scale

Intermediate Scale

Large Scale

By End Product

Fresh-cut

Canned

Frozen

Dried & dehydrated

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

