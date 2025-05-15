Frost Radar™ Highlights Top Growth & Innovation Leaders in Surveillance Analytics

Frost & Sullivan identifies pioneering companies transforming security infrastructure through intelligent video technologies and privacy-conscious innovation

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surveillance analytics market is undergoing rapid transformation, fuelled by rising security concerns, AI-driven innovation, and the growing demand for real-time, proactive threat detection. Organisations across government, law enforcement, transportation, smart cities, and enterprise sectors are adopting intelligent surveillance technologies to strengthen situational awareness, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Frost & Sullivan projects sustained market growth, as advanced surveillance analytics become central to addressing increasingly complex security challenges. These solutions enable capabilities such as real-time threat identification, anomaly detection, behavioural pattern analysis, and predictive intelligence, all while reducing dependence on human intervention.

The sector is experiencing accelerated adoption of AI-powered video analytics, facial recognition, object and licence plate detection, and cloud and edge computing. As threats become more sophisticated, surveillance analytics are evolving from passive monitoring systems into active, decision-support tools. This transformation is further reinforced by growing awareness of privacy laws, including GDPR and CCPA, which are driving the development of secure, ethical, and compliant solutions.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

Frost & Sullivan has identified the top companies reshaping the surveillance analytics landscape, recognised for their ability to drive innovation, scale effectively, and integrate seamlessly within broader security ecosystems.

The surveillance analytics providers setting the standard for excellence in the era of intelligent security include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, BriefCam, Eagle Eye Networks, Genetec Inc., Irisity AB, IronYun, Milestone Systems, Motorola Solutions, OpenEye, Rhombus Systems, Teledyne FLIR, Verkada and VIVOTEK.

These organisations are at the forefront of transforming surveillance infrastructure through advanced capabilities in AI-driven behavioural and predictive analytics. They are leveraging edge computing to enable faster, on-device threat detection, while also developing scalable, cloud-based architectures that support large and complex deployments.

A key differentiator among these leaders is their ability to unify surveillance systems with IoT platforms and centralised security operations, creating cohesive environments for real-time situational awareness. Importantly, these companies also prioritise transparency and compliance, ensuring their solutions align with evolving privacy regulations and ethical standards around data use.

As security threats continue to escalate globally, these market leaders are enabling organisations to move beyond traditional surveillance - offering solutions that combine automation, agility, and data-driven insight.

"Surveillance analytics is advancing well beyond traditional video monitoring," says Danielle VanZandt, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan. "By integrating audio, thermal imaging, lidar, and radar, today's leading solutions can detect anomalies that visual data alone might miss, such as gunshots, unusual heat signatures, or movement in zero-visibility conditions. Sensor fusion-based analytics are becoming essential for improving situational awareness, accelerating response times, and delivering comprehensive, proactive security coverage."

"The next generation of surveillance solutions will be defined by real-time intelligence, ethical AI, and seamless ecosystem integration," she concludes. "Companies that can deliver innovation while navigating privacy and regulatory complexities are best positioned for growth in this dynamic market."

